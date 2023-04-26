UsedPart.us Purchases Additional 113 Salvage Yards Spreading from Texas to Michigan

The company is one of the most respected used auto parts and used engine dealers in the country.

BOWLING GREEN, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- UsedPart.us is thrilled to inform the public it has successfully purchased 113 additional salvage yards, spreading from Texas, Tennessee, Indiana, Missouri, and Michigan – all within the past 90 days.UsedPart.us began its story in 1992 as salvage yard to provide consumers with an environmentally friendly way to find unique and hard-to-find used automotive parts. Since its inception, the company has helped tens of thousands of clients to find the used auto parts they desperately need – all while doing its part for the environment.Over the past 90 days, UsedPart.us is announcing it has purchased 113 more salvage yards across Texas, Tennessee, Indiana, Missouri, and Michigan. The impressive move will singlehandedly add more locations for pick ups and shipping points, in addition to expanding its vehicle inventory. Furthermore, UsedPart.us has also expanded its used engines and used transmissions inventory to cater to a larger base of customers. These used engines and used transmissions offer mileage under 100k and up to an impressive 5-year warranty.“We provide customers with high quality and inspected used auto parts from all make and model vehicles,” says founder of the company, George Corum. “Not only that, but we also have entered the used engines and used transmissions space to help more people save money - and help those who need a repair or replacement of an engine, transmission, and more. Our company is privately held, giving us the ability to help our customers in regards to pricing and reliability. We answer to our customers, not shareholders!”UsedPart.us has also recently launched into the electric vehicle market, selling used electric motors for Tesla and Lucid vehicles. With this move, the company can now help consumers find battery packs and other parts that cannot be purchased anywhere else in the world.For more information about UsedPart.us, please visit www.usedpart.us About UsedPart.usFounded in 1992, as a solution to help individuals source rare, unique, and hard-to-find used auto parts, UsedPart.us has evolved to a nationwide online resource to help consumers from across the country. The company’s mission has always been to help consumers save money while keeping the planet green.What sets UsedPart.us apart from other salvage companies is the fact it boasts real representatives in the United States, where other yards hire call centers in places such as India and Pakistan who do not ask the critical questions to make a sale that is appropriate for the consumer. Additionally, the company provides a VIN from donor vehicle and a Carfax report.George Corum, founder and owner of UsedPart.us has extensive experience in the industry, working as a salvage yard owner and salvage and dealer software developer for 15 years.