Gaylor Electric, Led By President & CEO Chuck Goodrich, Celebrates Nomination Of CIO Bulletin’s “Top 30 Places To Work”

NASHVILLE, TENNESSE, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gaylor Electric, the largest electrical contractor in the Midwest, is pleased to announce that it has been voted one of the top companies to work in the Noblesville, Indiana area. This prestigious recognition comes from CIO Bulletin, which surveyed employees from various regional companies to determine the top workplaces.

"We are excited to be named one of the best places to work in the Noblesville, Indiana area," said company founder Chuck Goodrich. "At Gaylor Electric, we strive to create a positive and supportive workplace culture that values our employees and fosters their growth and development. The recognition is testament of Gaylor Electric's hard work and dedication."

Gaylor Electric has provided electrical services to the Noblesville area for nearly four decades. Gaylor Electric is known for its quality artistry, exceptional customer service, and commitment to safety. In addition, Gaylor Electric has a track record of investing in its employees, offering ongoing training and development opportunities, competitive benefits packages, and a supportive work environment.

Gaylor Electric stood out to CIO Bulletin for its strong leadership, open communication channels, and positive workplace culture. Employees also praised the company for its commitment to safety, teamwork, and professional growth opportunities. CEO Chuck Goodrich provided his experience in previous workplace and how his vision for Gaylor Electric has unfolded here.

Gaylor Electric plans to celebrate this recognition with its employees and customers through various events and initiatives. Gaylor Electric will continue to invest in its employees and workplace culture to ensure that it remains a top workplace in the Noblesville, Indiana area.

Gaylor Electric is an electrical contractor based in Noblesville, Indiana, specializing in electrical engineering, manufacturing, virtual design, innovation, and design services. With nearly 40 years of experience, Gaylor Electric has built a reputation for providing top-notch electrical services to clients across various industries.

Gaylor Electric offers a wide range of electrical services, including design-build, construction, maintenance, and emergency response. Gaylor Electric prides itself on its commitment to safety, quality, and customer satisfaction.

Gaylor Electric's engineering and virtual design services utilize the latest technology and software to produce accurate and detailed designs for electrical systems. The company's innovation and design services aim to solve complex electrical challenges creatively and efficiently.

Gaylor Electric's team of experts includes licensed professional engineers, certified designers, and skilled electricians who work together to ensure that projects are completed as required. The company's focus on employee training and development has helped it to attract and retain top talent in the industry.

Whether a small renovation project or a large-scale industrial installation, Gaylor Electric has the expertise and resources to handle any electrical job with precision and professionalism. Contact Gaylor Electric today to learn more about their electrical services and how they can help with your next project.

For more information about Gaylor Electric and its services, please visit https://www.gaylor.com/ or call 317-214-6300.