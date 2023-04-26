Wolfe Investments Purchases Iconic 211 North Ervay in Dallas
Developer plans to create new A-class Apartments in Thriving Downtown LocationPLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wolfe Investments is pleased to announce they have purchased the iconic 211 North Ervay building in Dallas, Texas.
In the company’s latest move, Wolfe Investments has purchased the 211 North Ervay building in Dallas, Texas. The company plans to transition the current office space into A-class multifamily living. The new redesign will also add amenities including a fitness center and business lounge. Construction is estimated to take 14-16 months. Originally built in 1958, the 18-story building’s exterior is paneled in iconic alternating azure and aquamarine porcelain spandrels. The building last underwent a full renovation in 2014.
Located in the heart of downtown Dallas, the property is in a prime location near major employers, restaurants, and entertainment. Upon completion, the property is planned to have 238 multifamily units. The proposed unit mix will feature studio, 1 bed/1 bath, and two bed/two bath floor plans with a contemporary aesthetic.
About Wolfe Investments
Founded in 2012, Wolfe Investments is a real estate investment firm dedicated to creating passive income for investors through a diverse portfolio of opportunities. The company has invested in over 7,339 units (all-time) with an impressive $560MM worth of assets under management nationwide.
