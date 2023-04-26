Chuck Goodrich, State Representative & President/CEO of Gaylor Electric, Discusses Bills He Authored & Signed Into law

Chuck Goodrich, State Representative and CEO/President of Gaylor Electric

Chuck Goodrich, State Representative and President & CEO of Gaylor Electric, Discusses the Two Bills He Authored that Were Recently Signed Into law.

NOBLESVILLE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chuck Goodrich, the President and CEO of Gaylor Electric, and State representative in Noblesville Indiana discusses two of his bills that he authored that were recently signed into law.

The two laws are the Making Strides for Public Safety Bill (House Bill 1063) and Removing Barriers for Students and Families Bill (House Bill 1009). Through the Public Safety Bill, Goodrich called for an increase in the compensation that families of first responders get while in the line of duty. With the Removing Barriers for Students and Families bill, Goodrich called for equal access to internships and vocational training regardless of family financial backgrounds.

While discussing his first responders bill, Goodrich touched on the many advantages that it will bring to Indiana. Goodrich noted that, “First responders’ risk for everyone's safety. Unfortunately, some of these brave individuals lose their lives in the line of duty, leaving behind grieving families who must navigate the challenges of coping with their loss.”

He added that, “Properly compensating the families of first responders killed in the line of duty is an essential way to acknowledge their sacrifice and support them in their time of need.” Goodrich noted, “Financial assistance can help alleviate the burden of expenses such as funeral costs, medical bills, and ongoing living expenses.”

Goodrich added that, “By adequately compensating these families, we can demonstrate our gratitude for their loved one's service and sacrifice. It is a small gesture that can make a significant impact on the families' lives, providing them with a sense of support and comfort during an incredibly challenging time.”

He also noted that, “Adequate compensation can also provide the families with a sense of security and stability. Losing a loved one who served as the primary breadwinner can be devastating, leaving families struggling to make ends meet. Financial assistance can help alleviate this burden and provide the families with the resources they need to rebuild their lives.”

Most importantly, Goodrich noted that, “Compensation can help address the issue of underfunded public safety departments. When first responders are killed in the line of duty, their families are often left with inadequate compensation. This issue not only affects the families but also serves as a deterrent for individuals considering a career in public safety.”

With regards to the Removing Barriers for Students and Families Bill (House Bill 1009), Goodrich noted that, “In today's competitive job market, gaining practical experience through internships and apprenticeships is increasingly becoming a necessity for students to secure a job after graduation.”

However, students from disadvantaged financial backgrounds often face barriers in accessing these opportunities, which can limit their career prospects. Goodrich added that, “It is imperative that all students, regardless of their financial background, have equal access to internships and apprenticeships to help level the playing field and promote social mobility. This can help deal with some of the issues that come with unemployment such as high crime levels.”

Goodrich also asserted that, students who complete an internship or apprenticeship stood better chances in the ever-competitive job market. Furthermore, students with access to these opportunities tend to have higher salaries and better long-term career prospects. This, he said, “Is not only advantageous to those students, but also for companies. With higher incomes, comes a higher purchasing power, which drives sales.” Similarly, Goodrich stated that, “When companies have a wider talent pool to choose from, they can increase productivity, and that’s good for the economy of Indiana.” In Goodrich’s view, it’s a win-win situation with this bill.

Chuck Goodrich is the President and CEO of Gaylor Electric, the number one merit-shop electrical contractor in the Mid-West. Besides his high-flying career in the business world, Goodrich is also a servant of the people. Since 2018, he has been serving as a State Representative in the House District 29. His work in public service is a success and his highlighted by him authoring two crucial bills: Making Strides for Public Safety Officers: House Bill 1063, and Removing Barriers for Students and Families: House Bill 1009.