Pre-assigned ANDA, NDA, BLA, IND, and MF number requests can now be submitted via the CDER NextGen Portal. New! the Portal is now accepting CDER Research IND submissions! Click here for details.

What are the benefits of submitting requests via the Portal?

Ease of Use: Requesting via the Portal is easy, and all information regarding your requests is stored in one place.

Automated confirmation: You can log in, initate a request and receive an automated confirmation of your transaction.

Historical record: Requestor can view all transactions at any time. The Portal organizes all your request based on status (e.g. pending, closed);

How to Gain Access

New Users

To register for an account with the CDER NextGen Portal, navigate to https://edm.fda.gov and follow the signup instructions.

Existing Portal Users

Pre-Assignment tab was added to your account automatically – click on it when you are ready to submit a request.

Need Support?

In order to get assistance on registering for the CDER NextGen Portal, please reference the user guides and FAQ's. For additional support, please contact CDER Platform Support at edmsupport@fda.hhs.gov.

Note: If you submitted a request via portal, do not re-submit via e-mail. Portal is the preferred way of submitting requests.