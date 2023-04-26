Mesothelioma Options Help Center of New Mexico - The Steinberg Law Group - Mesothelioma & Asbestos Lung Cancer Lawyers
Our Mesothelioma Options Help Center of New Mexico is dedicated to providing top quality legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer.
The Steinberg Law Group has decades of experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, the Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients.
Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2023 were exposed decades ago.
New Mexico is home to many companies that are known for asbestos-containing products. In addition, New Mexico contains eleven known naturally-occurring asbestos deposits, with the southwestern region being the most potentially toxic. New Mexico also received over 50,000 pounds of raw asbestos from the notorious mines in Libby, Montana. Exposure to asbestos may have occurred in popular New Mexico industries such as energy production, manufacturing and mining. As a result, professional asbestos-abatement specialists should be consulted prior to beginning any demolition or construction within New Mexico.
Known jobsites, companies and locations with asbestos exposure in New Mexico include, but are not limited to, Delta-Person Generating Station, Four Corners Power Plant, Kerr McGee Potasa Mine, Alamogordo Lambert Company, Albuquerque Air Route Traffic Control Center, Albuquerque Federal Building, M.R. Prestridge Lumber Company, Albuquerque Gas and Electric Company, Albuquerque Elks Lodge 461, American Gypsum Company, Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway Company (AT&SF), Brewer Builder's Specialties, Inc., Builders Materials, Inc., New Mexico Pump & Equipment, Nalleys, Inc., Kinney Brick Company, Kent Nowlin Construction Company, J. Korber & Company, Inc., George S. Thomson Company, Inc., Florida Insulation & Fireproof, Excelsior Laundry Company, Eppsco, Inc., Farmington Insulation & Metal Supply, Inc., Chaco Compressor Station, Production Equipment Corporation, San Juan Power Plant, Arizona Public Service Company, Lovington Power Plant, Deseret Industries, Columbia Asbestos Company, Owens-Corning Fiberglas, Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Red Seal Potato Chip Company, Sandia National Laboratories, Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc., Imperial Laundry Company, Farmington Municipal Light Plant, Tri-State Insulation, Inc., Navajo Refining, Duval Sulfur & Potash, International Minerals & Chemical Corporation (IMC), National Potash Company, Merrill H. Fisher, Southwestern Public Service Company (SPS), Southwest Potash Corporation, United States Potash Company, Southwest Lumber Company, Texas Louisiana Power Company, Alamogordo Lumber Company, Albuquerque and Cerrillos Coal Company (A&CCC), Bates Lumber Company, Raymond G. Murphy Department of Veterans Affairs, El Paso Natural Gas Company, Gallup Refinery, Prewitt Refinery, Ciniza Refinery, Plateau Refinery, Giant Refining, Hudson Engineering Corporation, Shell Oil Company, Stears-Roger Manufacturing Company, United Nuclear Corporation, Kent Nowlin Construction Company, H.M. Public Service Power, Reeves Power Plant, Four Corner Power Plant, Wingate Fractionation Plant, Albuquerque Gas & Electric, Owens Corning Fiberglass, Johnson & Johnson, Ace Building & Supply Company, Ace Welding Service, Climax Chemical Company, H. B. Zachry Company, Maddok Power Plant, New Mexico Electric Service Company, New Mexico State Penitentiary, Northern Natural Gas Company, Warren Petroleum Corporation, American Laundry and Dry Cleaning Company, Chino Mines Company, Socorro Mines, New Mexico Light, Heat and Power Company, Kennecott Copper Company, City of Las Cruces Gas Distribution Center, Nevada Consolidated Copper Corporation, Phelps Dodge Mining, PNM Resources, Inc., Burn Construction Company, Inc., Farmers Compress Company, Haines Sewing Plant, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, A.T. and Santa Fe Railway System, St. Mary's Hospital, Lovelace Medical Center, Santa Fe General Hospital, Old St. Joseph Hospital, Apache Elementary School, New Mexico State Teachers College, Aqua Fria School, Alta Vista Middle School, Monterrey School, University of New Mexico, New Mexico State University, New Mexico State Teachers College, El Paso Electric Company, Zia Corporation, Los Alamos Laboratories, Los Alamos Power Plant, Los Alamos Atomic Testing Site, Lea County Electric Cooperative, Inc., Community Power and Light Company, Malco Refineries, Inc., Pecos Valley Compress Company, Santa Fe General Hospital, Roswell Brackish Water Treatment Facility, Silver City Reduction Company, New Mexico Light, Heat and Power Company, Roswell Electric Light Company, Roswell Industrial Air Center, Roswell Laundry Company, Sandia National Laboratories, Sandia Base, White Sands Missile Range, Walker Air Force Base, Holloman Air Force Base and Kirtland Air Force Base.
For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of The Steinberg Law Group can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you.
States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut.
