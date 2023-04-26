Rowdy Gaines, Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist, to Visit Rose Bowl Aquatics Center

invitation to fundraising event to support water safety initiatives

Invitation to Water Safety for All Event May 25, 2023

Water Safety Program Logo

RBAC PUSD Water Safety Program Logo

Rose Bowl Aquatics Center image of pools and deck

Rose Bowl Aquatics Center image of pools and deck

As part of the RBAC’s Water Safety for All fundraising campaign, Gaines will present a check from Step Into Swim for RBAC’s PUSD Water Safety Program.

We are thrilled to have Rowdy Gaines visit the aquatics center”
— Jimmy Francis, Executive Director of the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center
PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rose Bowl Aquatics Center proudly announces that Rowdy Gaines, former Olympian, and renowned swimming commentator, will visit the center on May 17th, 2023 representing Step Into Swim and the Pool and Hot Tub Alliance. This event will be held from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM and include a photo opportunity with the three-time Olympic gold medalist.

As a part of the RBAC’s Water Safety for All fundraising campaign, Gaines will present a check from Step Into Swim in support of the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center’s PUSD Water Safety Program.

The water safety program is a donor and grant-funded program that provides swimming lessons and water safety education for EVERY Pasadena Unified School District 3rd-grade student. Students receive 15 swim lessons, including beginner dive and water polo instruction, transportation to and from the RBAC, all necessary teaching equipment (swimsuits, goggles, towels), water safety workbooks, family swim passes, and an invitation to a celebratory family picnic.

“We are thrilled to have Rowdy Gaines visit the aquatics center,” said Jimmy Francis, Rose Bowl Aquatics Center President and Executive Director. “This is a great opportunity to partner with a leader in the sport of swimming on life-saving water safety initiatives in our community.”

Step Into Swim is a Pool & Hot Tub Alliance initiative committed to creating more swimmers. With Olympic medalist Rowdy Gaines at the helm, Step Into Swim has invested in the next generation of swimmers and supports learn-to-swim programs that provide children (and their families) of all ages and backgrounds with the life-saving skill of learning to swim. Since 2012, Step Into Swim has funded swimming lessons for more than 300,000 children across the country and continues to make an impact.

Rowdy Gaines is one of the most decorated swimmers in American history. He won three gold medals at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and set world records in the process. Gaines is a member of the International Swimming Hall of Fame and the United States Olympic Hall of Fame.

The RBAC Water Safety program is especially beneficial to students without access to these life- saving skills and water safety education. Over 30,000 students have participated in this program since its inception. For the 2022-2023 school year close to 1,300 students will participate.

Vanessa Roberts
Rose Bowl Aquatics Center
+1 626-564-0330
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

Rowdy Gaines, Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist, to Visit Rose Bowl Aquatics Center

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Vanessa Roberts
Rose Bowl Aquatics Center
+1 626-564-0330
Company/Organization
Rose Bowl Aquatics Center
360 North Arroyo Boulevard
Pasadena, California, 91105
United States
+1 626-564-0330
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to helping all members of our diverse communities invest in their health and wellness by providing exemplary aquatic educational, competitive, therapeutic, and recreational programs. It is home to the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center Water Safety Program that provides EVERY 3rd-grade student in Pasadena Unified School District, including students with special needs, with access to water safety instruction. The RBAC includes two Olympic Pools, Therapy Pool, a weight room, conference rooms, locker rooms, café, and an aquatics merchandise shop. It hosts world-class swim, dive, and water polo teams and a wide variety of programs including physical therapy, water aerobics, warm water exercise, lap swimming, learn-to-swim lessons, land-based fitness, and yoga.

Rose Bowl Aquatics Center

More From This Author
Rowdy Gaines, Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist, to Visit Rose Bowl Aquatics Center
Rose Bowl Aquatics Center is excited to announce the Water Safety for All fundraising event Thursday, May 25, 2023
Rose Bowl Water Polo Club Wins DEI Award
View All Stories From This Author