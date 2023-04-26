Rowdy Gaines, Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist, to Visit Rose Bowl Aquatics Center
As part of the RBAC’s Water Safety for All fundraising campaign, Gaines will present a check from Step Into Swim for RBAC’s PUSD Water Safety Program.
We are thrilled to have Rowdy Gaines visit the aquatics center”PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rose Bowl Aquatics Center proudly announces that Rowdy Gaines, former Olympian, and renowned swimming commentator, will visit the center on May 17th, 2023 representing Step Into Swim and the Pool and Hot Tub Alliance. This event will be held from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM and include a photo opportunity with the three-time Olympic gold medalist.
— Jimmy Francis, Executive Director of the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center
As a part of the RBAC’s Water Safety for All fundraising campaign, Gaines will present a check from Step Into Swim in support of the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center’s PUSD Water Safety Program.
The water safety program is a donor and grant-funded program that provides swimming lessons and water safety education for EVERY Pasadena Unified School District 3rd-grade student. Students receive 15 swim lessons, including beginner dive and water polo instruction, transportation to and from the RBAC, all necessary teaching equipment (swimsuits, goggles, towels), water safety workbooks, family swim passes, and an invitation to a celebratory family picnic.
“We are thrilled to have Rowdy Gaines visit the aquatics center,” said Jimmy Francis, Rose Bowl Aquatics Center President and Executive Director. “This is a great opportunity to partner with a leader in the sport of swimming on life-saving water safety initiatives in our community.”
Step Into Swim is a Pool & Hot Tub Alliance initiative committed to creating more swimmers. With Olympic medalist Rowdy Gaines at the helm, Step Into Swim has invested in the next generation of swimmers and supports learn-to-swim programs that provide children (and their families) of all ages and backgrounds with the life-saving skill of learning to swim. Since 2012, Step Into Swim has funded swimming lessons for more than 300,000 children across the country and continues to make an impact.
Rowdy Gaines is one of the most decorated swimmers in American history. He won three gold medals at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and set world records in the process. Gaines is a member of the International Swimming Hall of Fame and the United States Olympic Hall of Fame.
The RBAC Water Safety program is especially beneficial to students without access to these life- saving skills and water safety education. Over 30,000 students have participated in this program since its inception. For the 2022-2023 school year close to 1,300 students will participate.
Vanessa Roberts
Rose Bowl Aquatics Center
+1 626-564-0330
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok