The HomeBuyer's Hour - Fresh Approach to Customer Experience and Marketing with Ryan McKane
The HomeBuyer's Hour episode covers Mynt Properties' goals, agents' transparency, inspection goals, pricing versus value, and job management.
"Accuracy" that's the most important thing. The more you know, the more you're worth in our business. ”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ryan has been a trusted name in real estate for over two decades. Specializing in neighborhoods on the north and northwest sides of the city, as well as the surrounding suburbs, Ryan has helped countless clients find their dream homes and sell their properties quickly and efficiently. Recently, he's taken his passion for real estate to the next level by partnering with Patrick Dodd and Raymond Melencio to form Mynt Properties at Keller Williams OneChicago.
— Charles Bellefontaine
Mynt Properties is not merely a real estate company. It is a group of professionals committed to providing a distinct and fresh perspective on real estate transactions and marketing. Ryan, Patrick, and Raymond have already made a name for themselves by emphasizing customer service and care for their agents.
Ryan said, "Just kind of be a little bit more proactive, but also something I've always kind of put a lot of pride behind is I am brutally honest and transparent with our clients." Mynt Properties' goal is to be transparent with their client, especially when they buy a home; Ryan and his team will explain the problems and challenges that may occur before and after buying that property.
Mynt Properties also values its agents by giving them support, mentorship, and the tools needed for a successful real estate business. Just like Ryan said, "I really get excited and passionate about helping new agents grow and helping new agents grow their business and learn the business. And I really do genuinely care. If somebody works underneath me, that's, I look at it as my duty to make sure that they succeed."
According to Patrick Loftus, a real estate agent and real estate lawyer needs the belief in themselves or the desire to pursue this career. Many people get into whatever business they think will provide them with success, and they get into it. People believe they will succeed or have what it takes; however, the crucial moment is when it gets complicated. Some of them will leave because it is hard to achieve success. If there's a next step, which is, that is to dedicate yourself and commit to the business.
When looking for a real estate attorney or agent, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. Knowing what to look for can be challenging with so many options available. However, Charlie and Ryan have shared some essential questions that clients should ask before deciding.
Charlie asked Patrick the two most important questions when looking for an attorney. Patrick advised that clients should inquire about the percentage of their practice dedicated to residential real estate. The higher the number, the better, as focusing on multiple areas of law means less time and effort is spent on each. Additionally, clients should ask for a third-party perspective on the attorney's reputation in the field.
Ryan shared his advice on how to prove his worth to a client. Ryan always leads with value and suggests that clients interview other agents to find the best fit. According to Ryan, liking the person, getting along with them, having a good rapport, and trusting them are crucial qualities to look for in an agent. Ryan also emphasized that what you say is as important as how you say it.
Ryan further advised that clients should look at an agent's transaction counts as they serve as an experience benchmark. It shows that the agent knows how to solve problems and is active in a fast-paced, changing business market.
In conclusion, when looking for a real estate attorney or agent, clients should inquire about their focus on residential real estate and reputation and agents' qualities and transaction counts. Clients can make an informed decision and find the right professional for their needs by asking the right questions.
With a focus on delivering exceptional customer service and a fresh perspective on real estate, Ryan, Patrick, and Raymond are quickly becoming the go-to team for buyers and sellers in the area. Whether you're looking to buy a new home or sell your current property, Mynt Properties has the experience, knowledge, and dedication to help you achieve your goals.
Ryan McKane
Mynt Properties
ryan@myntchicago.com
+1 708-668-6613
https://www.instagram.com/rpmchicago/
https://www.facebook.com/rpmchicago
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ryanmckane/
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090742938433
https://www.instagram.com/mynt.properties/
myntchicago.com
Joey Mathews
The Federal Savings Bank - https://www.thefederalsavingsbank.com/bankers/joey-mathews/
NMLS#1330694
630-235-2405
Patrick Loftus
Loftus Law - https://loftus-law.com/
773-632-8330
Charles Bellefontaine
Chicagoland Home Inspectors, Inc.
+1 630-327-2700
Charlie@ChicagolandHomeInspectors.net
The HomeBuyer's Hour - Fresh Approach to Customer Experience and Marketing with Ryan McKane