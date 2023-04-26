Hypegolf Invitational presented by Callaway debuts in Korea

/EIN News/ --



NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hypebeast Limited (HKSE: 00150, “Hypebeast” or the “Company), a leading global platform for contemporary culture and lifestyle, re-imagined golf culture with a fresh take by bringing its first-ever Hypegolf Invitational presented by Callaway in Korea on April 24 at the prestigious Ildong Lake GC, Pocheon. From artists, creatives, musicians, to professionals, golfers of all experience levels came together to enjoy the full-day event that blended style, interactive installations, friendly matches, DJ performances and culinary experiences. From the iconic views of Ildong Lake to the experiential activations on the course, Hypegolf Invitational presented by Callaway energized and connected the Hypegolf community in Korea to embrace a forward-thinking interpretation of the sport.

The event kicked-off with Callaway’s driving range experience for players to warm up before their rounds and test out its latest equipment. Along the breathtaking 18 holes at Ildong Lake GC was an impressive lineup of installations from top brands, including high performance luxury SUV displays, hands-on demos of electric bicycles, first-hand experiences of the latest model of golf simulator and more. Friendly matches, such as the longest drive, closest to pin and hole in one contest spurred a competitive and fun atmosphere catered to players of every skill level.

Music, style and food played a vital role in the event, as non-golfers were also invited to partake in the festivities. AOMG’s DJ Collective AOMIX, the leading Hip-hop and R&B record label in Korea, curated a lineup of DJs, which included headliners such as Spray and DJ co.kr, to spin at the event. Golfers were incentivised to bring their styles on the greens with a special prize awarded for the best dressed player. Throughout the course, a wide variety of food and beverage trucks were available; from savory options to sweet treats, the event ensured that players had everything to recharge and refuel.

Hypegolf Invitational presented by Callaway offered a first-of-its-kind golf experience in Korea, all in collaboration with exciting brands such as Callaway, BMW, Lotte Department Store, Nongshim, Jackson Pizza, Bang & Olufsen, Jimmy Choo, Amore Pacific, Parasuit, Cake Bike, Damun, Full Swing Golf, METABEV, Monster, No Stress Burger, Nam Young Tak, Original Beer Company, Positive Hotel, The Booth and Yoo Young Wook Barbeque Lab.

About Hypebeast Ltd.

Hypebeast is a leading global platform for contemporary culture and lifestyle, and a premier destination for editorially-driven news and commerce. Founded in 2005, it became a publicly listed media company in 2016, and today boasts a global readership across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and more. The Group has expanded its publishing brands to a wider scope, encompassing Hypebeast and its multiple content distribution platforms, creative agency Hypemaker, and e-commerce and retail platform HBX. For more information, visit hypebeast.ltd .

About Hypegolf

Hypegolf is a community at the intersection of creatives, athletes and golf. Combining style and youth culture with sporting and social elements, modern-day golfers of all levels of experience come together to enjoy the sport in their own ways. For more information, visit hypebeast.com/tags/hypegolf/ .

