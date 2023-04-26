Submit Release
CN to Webcast 2023 Investor Day on May 3

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today it will webcast its Investor Day presentations to investors and analysts in Chicago on May 3, 2023.

The live webcast and speakers’ slides will be available on CN’s website at www.cn.ca/investorday. Presentation slides will be posted on May 3rd in advance of the event.

The CN leadership team will outline CN’s strategic agenda which is focused on accelerating sustainable, profitable growth.

AGENDA (All times Central)

May 3

8:00-08:10 -- Janet Drysdale – Welcome

8:10-08:35 -- Tracy Robinson – Where are we taking this place

8:35-08:55 -- Ed Harris – Leaning into the Plan

8:55-09:45 -- Patrick Whitehead & Derek Taylor – Make the Plan / Run the Plan

9:45-10:15 -- Break (30 min)

10:15:11:45 -- Doug MacDonald & team – Sell the Plan

11:45-12:45 – Lunch (60 min)

12:45-13:15 -- Ghislain Houle – Shareholder Value Creation

13:15-13:45 -- Q&A with Executive Team

13:45-13:50 -- Tracy Robinson – Closing Remarks

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. CN’s network connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts:

Media Investment Community
Jonathan Abecassis Stacy Alderson
Senior Manager Interim Assistant Vice-President
Media Relations Investor Relations
438-455-3692
media@cn.ca 		514-399-0052
investor.relations@cn.ca

