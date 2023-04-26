Pinch Valve Market to Grow at 4.15% CAGR to Hit USD 737.5 Million by 2027 Says, The Insight Partners

According to The Insight Partners research reports on Pinch Valve can help you gain crucial insights regarding the key drivers and market augmentation.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Pinch Valve Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Manual, Pneumatic, Hydraulic, Electric); End-user (Food and Beverages, Oil and Gas, Chemical and Petrochemical, Water and Wastewater, Others), and Geography,” The Pinch Valve market was valued at US$ 578.6 Mn in 2020 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.15% from 2020 to 2027.

The oil & gas industry has experienced tremendous growth across the world; several construction projects are also in line, especially in the Southeast Asian countries. Thus, the requirement of integrating pinch valves in various industries is offering future growth opportunities for market players operating in the global pinch valves market. The pinch valves market's favorable growth prospects are primarily attributed to the introduction of advanced products by the manufacturers to control liquids' flow. Furthermore, the constant emphasis on a clean environment is throttling the governments, and subsequently, the municipalities to adopt advanced technologies to clean sewage pipes. Municipalities majorly use sewer machines to clean and unblock sewage pipes or drains at regular intervals, and its demand is steadily growing among the end-users in developed and developing countries. Also, rising expenditure toward the clean environment initiative encourages drain cleaning, sewage cleaning, and wastewater management infrastructure to implement pinch valve to achieve the objective.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: AKO Armaturen & Separationstechnik GmbH,Cla-Va,Emerson Electric Co.,Flowrox Oy,Red Valve Company, Inc,RF Valves, Inc,Schubert & Salzer Control Systems GmbH,WAMGROUP S.p.A,Onyx Valve Company,Festo

The COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day, which affects the world's technology supply chain too. The COVID-19 lead towards the emergence of uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of the supply chain, falling business confidence, as well as increasing panic among the population. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries, such as consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace and defense, energy, and many more. As the government of the different region has already announced total lockdown as well as temporarily shutdown of industries which is affecting the overall production process. Thus, hinder the overall Pinch Valve market globally.

Market Insights

Mounting Requirement of Efficient Waste water Treatment Plants Worldwide

Recently, the residential construction sector has started gaining momentum worldwide. Owing to the constant surge in the global population, the need for sewer cleaning activities in sewer and wastewater lines in the residential sector is likely to increase, which would further boost the demand for pinch valves in the coming years. As per the United Nations, the worldwide population stood at 7.6 billion in 2017, and it is anticipated to reach approximately 8.6 billion by 2030, and 11.2 billion by 2100, respectively. The residential sewage accounts for a major share in a total sewage volume of a city/area. Recently, countries in Asia and the Middle East have taken up a large number of projects for residential construction, compared to any other region. Due to the staggering growth of the population in the regions, the rise in residential constructions in these regions is expected to create a significant demand for pinch valves installation in the coming years, which is further anticipated to drive the market.

