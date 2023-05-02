Gainsight Promotes Robin Merritt to Chief People & Operations Officer
Former CPO Carol Mahoney to lead Gainsight’s Human-First InstituteSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gainsight, the world’s leading customer success platform, announces the appointment of Robin Merritt to Chief People & Operations Officer. Gainsight’s former Chief People Officer, Carol Mahoney, will move into a newly formed role as the General Manager of the company’s Human-First Institute.
As Chief People & Operations Officer, Merritt will be dedicated to scaling Gainsight’s Human-first culture, company operations, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging, talent acquisition, Environmental Social Governance (ESG), and social impact strategies to the company’s nearly 1,500 employees across 15 countries and three continents.
Merritt had been Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff & Operations at Gainsight since 2021. She joined the company in 2019 as Vice President and Chief of Staff. While on Gainsight’s executive team, Merritt oversaw the Office of the CEO, global business operations, corporate communications, and events. She also founded Pulse Impact, Gainsight’s social responsibility initiative, which supports equitable access to careers in the Customer Success industry. Merritt’s innovations in social impact have graduated nearly 400 diverse candidates who have earned ~$15M in income expansion. Prior to Gainsight, she led global internal communications and culture at Box Inc. and spent four years in Human Resources at Bridgewater Associates, one of the world’s largest hedge funds.
Mahoney joined Gainsight in 2017 as the company’s first Chief People Officer and is credited with building and scaling Gainsight’s global People organization. During her tenure, the company headcount tripled, adding employees in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Israel. Most recently, Mahoney was instrumental in Gainsight earning the #1 spot on Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work in 2023. Under her leadership, the Human-First Institute will develop and implement innovative strategies aimed at unlocking employee potential and promoting a healthy work culture. She will upgrade Gainsight’s learning programs and will also share and promote Human-First programs externally.
“Robin has been a force of nature in propelling Gainsight and the Customer Success community,” said Nick Mehta, CEO at Gainsight. “Her impact on our business and the community has been legendary. We are beyond lucky to have her.”
“Our employees are the heart and soul of Gainsight,” said Merritt. “It’s a privilege to contribute to shaping the future of our talent and organization. I am proud and humbled to build on this foundation as we embark on the next chapter for Gainsight’s people, values, and mission to be living proof you can win in business while being Human-First.”
“I’m thrilled to play a part in pushing ourselves to get even better at bringing our Human-First purpose to life,” said Mahoney. “We’ve created something special here, and I am honored to be able to share those lessons learned with organizations worldwide. I suspect that most companies would benefit from adopting a Human-First approach.”
About Gainsight
Gainsight’s innovative platform helps companies of all sizes and industries drive durable growth through customer-led, product-led, and community-led strategies. It offers a powerful set of customer success, product experience, and community engagement solutions that together enable businesses to scale efficiently, create alignment, and put the customer at the heart of innovation. With Gainsight, it’s never been easier to drive acquisition, increase product adoption, prevent churn, and grow with renewals and expansion. Learn how leading companies such as GE Digital, SAP Concur, and Box use Gainsight at www.gainsight.com.
