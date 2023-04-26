Introducing The Dearborn St. Military Brogue Boot from Robert August: Handcrafted to Perfection
Robert August, a leading shoe manufacturer, is proud to announce the launch of its newest product, The Dearborn St. Military Brogue BootCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert August, a leading shoe manufacturer, is proud to announce the launch of its newest product, The Dearborn St. Military Brogue Boot. These stylish and elegant boots are made to order, and they come in multiple finishes, including hand patina finishing, calf leather, and suede. These wingtip boots feature a broguing on the toe that adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit.
With thousands of designs available through their made-to-order design studio, customers can now personalize their boots to their exact specifications. These boots are meticulously handcrafted in Spain, ensuring the highest quality in each pair. And the best part? All orders come with free worldwide shipping!
Robert Baum, the founder of Robert August, says, "We wanted to create a boot that would stand the test of time and be versatile enough to wear with any outfit. The Dearborn St. Military Brogue Boot is the perfect combination of functionality and style. Plus, with our made-to-order design studio, customers can create a unique pair of boots that perfectly reflects their personal style."
The Dearborn St. Military Brogue Boot is named after the iconic street in Chicago's downtown loop, which is known for its architecture, history, and bustling atmosphere. The boots are designed to evoke the same sense of sophistication and elegance as the historic street that inspired them.
So whether you're looking for a pair of boots to wear to the office or for a night out on the town, The Dearborn St. Military Brogue Boot from Robert August is the perfect choice. With its impeccable craftsmanship, attention to detail, and personalized designs, these boots are sure to become a staple in your wardrobe for years to come.
For more information about The Dearborn St. Military Brogue Boot or to place an order, visit Robert August's website at www.augustapparel.com.
Contact:
Robert Baum
Founder, Robert August
Email: info@augustapparel.com
Robert Baum
Robert August LLC
+17024060655 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok