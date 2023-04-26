Endodontic Reparative Cement Market Analysis Report - 4.3% CAGR with $1.43 Bn, Globally by 2027 – The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Endodontic Reparative Cement Market to reach USD1,431.41 million by 2027 it was valued at US$ 310.87 million in 2019, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027

Endodontic Reparative Cement Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type (Bioceramic-Based Sealers, Zinc Oxide Eugenol-Based, Epoxy Resin Based, Calcium-Hydroxide Based, Others); Indication (Root Canal Obturation, Dental Restoration, Cavity Lining); End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and Geography

The developments in the endodontic reparative cement market have been characterized as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as launches, expansion, enhancement as well as relocation. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market were mergers & acquisitions, partnership, collaborations, alliance, and agreement & joint ventures. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The inorganic growth strategies undertaken by the companies operating in the global market of endodontic reparative cement include, merger & acquisition, collaboration, partnership, alliance, and agreement & joint venture. During 2017 to 2020, companies such as, Coltene Group, and others have undertaken various inorganic strategies that have bought about remarkable developments in the endodontic reparative cement market. Inorganic growth strategies in the endodontic reparative cement market accounted for a share of around 50% among the growth strategies undertaken in the market. Similarly, during the year 2016 to 2020, various companies have made organic growth strategies in the endodontic reparative cement market. Some of the activities undertaken by the company, which have promoted its growth are, launches, enhancements and expansion & relocation activities. Companies such are some of the companies that have been implementing various organic strategies that have helped the growth of the company and in turn have brought about various changes in the global endodontic reparative cement market.

Growing Number of Endodontic Procedures

The endodontic procedures are performed to treat problems in the tissue surrounding the roost of a tooth and dental pulp. The procedure is also known as root canal treatment. Technological advancements have enabled endodontists to treat soft pulp tissue inside a tooth and traumatic dental injuries. The tooth problems are also treated by the endodontic surgeries that are more complex than the root canal procedures. The number of root canal procedures being performed worldwide is rising due to increasing dental problems such as deep decay, crack in a tooth, faulty crown, and repeated dental procedures on a tooth. Unhealthy and unhygienic habits of people are among the major factor leading to tooth decay, whereas, improper methods of cleaning teeth also lead to dental injuries. The root canal treatment is widely preferred to treat these issues as it involves less treatment time and faster recovery.

The root canal procedures are much safer and efficient than other endodontic surgeries and, thus, are widely performed across the world. For instance, according to the American Association of Endodontists, every year, 15 million root canal procedures are performed. Besides, in the US, ~40,000 root canal procedures are performed every single day. The data also stated that general dentists perform ~72% of the root canal procedures, and endodontists perform ~28% procedures. Similarly, the number of endodontic procedures is also rising around the world, thus boosting the demand for endodontic reparative cement.

The high cost of root canal procedures and limited coverage for dental care act as challenges for endodontic procedures. However, the presence of alternative techniques such as vital pulp therapy (VPT) and basic root canal therapy (BRT) are expected to accelerate the use of endodontic reparative cement for sealing. The VPT has gained importance due to the long-term cumulative success rate, and it has shown effective results in children. It is indicated for the clinical diagnosis of reversible pulpitis. The VPT also includes procedures that involve indirect pulp capping, direct pulp capping, partial (superficial) pulpotomy, and complete (cervical) pulpotomy. These techniques utilize endodontic reparative cement, such as the MTA- and calcium hydroxide-based varieties, as cavity liner pulp capping agents. The cost-effectiveness of VPT, compared to root canal treatment, has gained much attention and is expected to fuel the demand for endodontic reparative cement in the coming years.

Some of the prominent players operating in endodontic reparative cement market are Angelus Dental Products Industry S / A, Ultradent Products Inc., Pulpdent Corporation, Coltène Group, Ivoclar Vivadent, Innovative Bioceramix, Inc., Septodont USA, Brasseler USA, Dentsply Maillefer, and Parkell, Inc. The market players focus on launching new products to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in April-2016, Ultradent Products Inc., launched MTA Flow repair cement, a bioactive powder and liquid gel device designed for the indication of pulpotomies, pulp capping, root-end lining, apexification, perforation repair, and root resorption.

