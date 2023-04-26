Portable and Wearable Dialysis Devices Market to Hit $4393 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 5% CAGR – The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Portable and wearable dialysis devices are widely used for patients living chronic kidney diseases and end stage renal diseases. The development in technology has resulted in the up gradation of the devices that has allowed patients to be flexible to carry out their routine activities. Factors such as of increasing number of ESRD patients and limited availability of donor organs are driving market growth. However reimbursement concerns in emerging market and technical challenges for WAK and WDD development are the major factor hindering the portable and wearable dialysis devices market.

Portable and Wearable Dialysis Devices Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type (Haemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis); End Users (Hospital, Clinic, Homes); and Geography

The most notable market participants are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc, AllMed Healthcare Management, Inc, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Fresenius Kabi AG, AWAK Technologies, Quanta Dialysis Technologies Ltd, Medtronic, and Nipro occupying a considerable share of the market owing to their offerings to the market.

The companies have been implementing various strategies that have helped the growth of the company and in turn have brought about various changes in the market. The companies have utilized organic strategies such as product launches, and expansion. Whereas, the inorganic strategies such as partnership, and collaborations, were widely seen in the portable and wearable dialysis devices market. Majority of the market leaders are involved in organic activities such as expansion and product launch in order to improve their performance and consolidate market position.

Increasing Number of ESRD Patients

Most individuals with end-stage kidney disease receive dialysis treatment to recompense for some of the lost kidney functions by removing excess fluids and metabolic wastes, such as urea, collected in the blood. The global prevalence of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) exceeded to 2 million individuals, while the worldwide incidence substantially increased from 44 per million population (pmp) in 1990 to 93 pmp in 2010. Moreover, nearly 750,000 patients per year in the US are affected by ESRD. Internationally, the numbers are staggering. According to the estimates, 4 million people worldwide suffer from ESRD, and the number of patients diagnosed with the disease continues to increase at a rate of 5–7% per year. Taiwan, Japan, Mexico, the US, and Belgium currently have the highest prevalence of ESRD as per the data provided by the United States Renal Data System in 2019.

Kidney transplantation is the best treatment for most patients with ESRD, but only a few are able to reap the benefit due to the shortage of donor organs. For instance, as per National Kidney Foundation Inc., in 2017, 746,557 Americans had kidney failure and required dialysis or a kidney transplant to survive. Nearly 500,000 of these patients received dialysis at least three times per week. Further, nearly 125,000 people started ESRD treatment in 2017, of which 120,834 started dialysis, and 20,945 received a kidney transplant. At the end of 2017, more than 222,848 Americans were living with a kidney transplant. Only 23,400 Americans received a kidney transplant in 2019, while about 100,000 Americans are waiting for one.

