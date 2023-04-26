Skin Grafting System Market Rising at 7.1% CAGR During (2021-2028) with USD 1,348.21 Million by 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skin grafting systems are an array of devices, equipment, instruments, and consumables used in the skin grafting process, such as sample collection, mesh formation, and final grafting. A few steps included in the skin grafting process consist of skin graft collection (using dermatome), skin meshing (using skin mesher equipment and accessories), wound debridement (using wound debridement devices), and all the related consumables and instruments in the process of skin grafting. Skin grafting is done on various types of wounds, such as burns, chronic wounds, traumatic wounds, and surgical wounds. Skin grafts promote the healing process in cases where the healing process may be extremely slow or negligible.

Skin Grafting System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Dermatomes, Wound Debridement Devices, Skin Graft Mesher Equipment and Accessories, and Others), Type (Autograft and Allograft), Wound Type (Burns, Chronic Wounds, Surgical Wounds, Traumatic Wounds, and Others), and End User (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, and Specialty Clinics)

The skin grafting system market is segmented on the basis of product type, type, wound type, end user, and geography. The market, by geography, is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. The skin grafting system market report offers insights and in-depth analysis of the market, emphasizing parameters such as market size, trends, and dynamics; technological advancements in the market; and the analysis of the competitive landscape of the leading market players in the skin grafting system market.

Increasing Cases of Burn Injuries

The primary application areas of skin grafts are for burns and skin infections. There has been a rise in the number of deaths caused due to burns. According to the American Burn Association, in 2016, in the US, there were 3,390 civilian deaths due to fire, including 2,800 deaths from residential structure fires, 150 deaths from non-residential structure fires, 355 from vehicle fires, and 85 from outside and unclassified fire other than structure or vehicle fire. The statistics included over 14,650 injuries. Statistics have shown that there were 58,520 injuries among firefighters of the US on duty between 2011 and 2018. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) estimated that 1,388,500 fires took place in 2020, which caused 3,500 civilian deaths and 15,200 injuries. The NFPA found that while the number of fire-related deaths declined by 46% since 1980, there was an increase of 23% from the record low number of deaths in 2012, which stood at 2,855 to the present figure. The NFPA findings also concluded that one-and two-family home fire accounted for 63.7% of civilian casualties and 56.6% of injuries, followed by apartment fires which stood at 19.1% of injuries in 2020.

Similarly, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) statistics published in 2018, more than 180,000 deaths occurred globally due to burns. Most burns are reported from low or medium-income countries of Africa and Southeast Asia. For instance, the WHO estimates that one million people in India are burnt moderately or severely every year. Similarly, in Bangladesh, Colombia, Egypt, and Pakistan, 17% of burns in children lead to temporary disabilities while 18% have a permanent disability. With the rise in the number of burn injuries, the demand for skin grafts to replace the damaged skin patch increased in recent years. As per the National Burn Repository (NBR) statistics, in 2016, around 486,000 burn injuries received medical treatment. Over 60% of the hospitalizations related to burn injuries were admitted to 128 burn centers. Also, the cost of treatment increased worldwide. For instance, in 2017, the National Health Services (NHS), UK, treated ~15,000 patients with burn injuries, and the cost of treatment was over US$ 24.94 million (i.e., GBP 20 million). Similarly, in the US, every year, more than US$ 7.9 billion is spent on emergency room visits, and hospital burn cares.

Moreover, the increasing number of burn injuries is pushing healthcare systems to implement burn care programs and management services. Further, Saudi Arabia implemented a burn care program under which 17 burn care facilities are distributed across the country. The organizations in the country are actively enforcing burn care treatment to enhance skin grafting. For instance, the Burn Unit and Plastic Surgery Department of Prince Sultan Military Medical City’s (PSMMC) burn care services include a skin grafting program and long-term rehabilitation. Thus, the increasing number of injuries is contributing significantly to the growing demand for skin graft treatments, thereby increasing the market growth.

