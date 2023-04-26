Learn About "The Data Vault as an Engineering Pattern" at WWDVC 2023

Matt Florian to Deliver Session at WWDVC 2023

Matt Florian to Give Talk at World Wide Data Vault Consortium

ST. ALBANS, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DataVaultAlliance is pleased to announce that industry expert Matt Florian will deliver a session at the upcoming World Wide Data Vault Consortium 2023. The session, titled "The Data Vault as an Engineering Pattern," is scheduled for May 2, the first day of technical sessions at WWDVC 2023.

In his session abstract, Florian noted that “The ability of DV 2.0 to be both a methodology and an engineering pattern makes it a powerful tool when building the enterprise data pipeline.”

“The Data Vault as an Engineering Pattern” will cover the model, architecture, implementation, Ways of Working and Agility, and physical design of the Data Vault 2.0 Methodology.

Attendees of this session can expect to hear about:

• How the Data Vault fits several data engineering patterns that can be applied to various projects.

• How Data Vault's unique architecture and methodology can provide a flexible foundation for data warehousing and analytics.

• How to build and maintain an efficient and scalable data infrastructure using the Data Vault.

• Streamlining data modeling, development, and deployment processes with the Data Vault.

• Examples of how leading companies leverage the Data Vault methodology to improve their data engineering capabilities.

WWDVC 2023, hosted by DataVaultAlliance, is an annual conference held in Stowe, VT, USA. Now in its 10th year, the conference is a highly anticipated event that gathers together industry experts and thought leaders in the data warehousing and analytics spaces for a time of networking and sharing their newest innovations. The conference will take place in the first week of May and opens this year with a Premium Business Monday Track, focused exclusively on how to talk about Data Vault with business executives. Technical sessions begin on Tuesday, May 2.

DataVaultAlliance is the standards keeper and authority on the Data Vault 2.0 Methodology. They exist to ensure Data Vaults Done Right, Everywhere, Everytime™.