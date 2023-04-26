Zetaris to Introduce the Fluid Data Vault™ at WWDVC 2023

Zetaris to Sponsor WWDVC 2023

The Fluid Data Vault™ Concept to be Launched at WWDVC 2023 Using the Zetaris Platform Into Snowflake.

By introducing Fluid Data Vault at WWDVC, we can demonstrate how Zetaris enables the Data Vault of the future by integrating big data and streaming data sources in real-time with less replication.” — Vinay Samuel - Founder and CEO of Zetaris

ST. ALBANS, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DataVaultAlliance is pleased to announce that Zetaris is premiering their Fluid Data Vault™ capability at the annual World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC) 2023, where the organization is also a sponsor. Through the Zetaris platform, the Fluid Data Vault™ toolkit enables the Data Vault of the future by automating the integrations of big data and streaming data sources. A spokesperson for Zetaris explained that users can now go directly from source systems to a Data Vault without having to replicate the raw data across multiple storage layers. They went on to note that key benefits for organizations using the toolkit include:

• Reduced time to market and enhanced agility by helping automate key aspects of their Data Vault architecture through use of the Zetaris toolkit.

• Avoiding unnecessary replication of source data by creating a virtual staging layer using Zetaris.

• The use of Zetaris virtual data pipelines to create and load the Data Vault onto modern cloud platforms such as Snowflake.

• Enablement of multi-cloud (Azure, AWS, Google) and on-prem transfer of data from raw source data to a raw vault in Snowflake. With the Zetaris Fluid Data Vault toolkit, organizations can more quickly build their Data Vault from cloud-based and on-prem data sources.

• Source system schema change detection built in as part of the Zetaris metadata surveillance capability, enabling organizations to always keep their existing vault refreshed, even if their source systems are changing.

One simple but important benefit of the Zetaris Fluid Data Vault™ is how it makes synchronization with an organization’s source systems faster and less error prone, eliminating risk and reducing costs. Even if the sources systems are changing, the Fluid Data Vault™ can pick up those changes using the Zetaris metadata surveillance feature. The system sends an alert whenever the metadata at a source is modified, enabling the organization to trigger an auto-refresh mechanism that updates and synchronizes the data vault accordingly.

“One of the key goals at Zetaris is improving access to your data,” states Vinay Samuel, founder and CEO of Zetaris. “By introducing Fluid Data Vault™ at WWDVC, we can demonstrate how Zetaris enables the Data Vault of the future by integrating big data and streaming data sources in real-time with less replication.”

Zetaris will be represented by its founder and CEO, Vinay Samuel, and its VP of Product & Architecture, Raina Thomas.

About Zetaris:

Zetaris was founded in 2013 by Vinay Samuel to disrupt the world by enabling instant analytics on decentralized data. Zetaris is solving real-world problems for data platform and analytics leaders.

The Zetaris Networked Data Platform is the world’s fastest-governed distributed data analytics platform. It reduces the need for duplicate data and provides significant cost savings for data projects.

Fundamentally, the Zetaris Networked Data Platform allows customers to link data from disparate sources and analyze it without the need to recode or physically copy it to a central location or data warehouse and all without saturating their networks in traffic or compromising security.

About WWDVC:

The World Wide Data Vault Consortium is an annual conference held in Stowe, Vermont, USA, focused on bringing together thought leaders and experts from the Data Warehousing and Analytics spaces. Hosted by DataVaultAlliance, WWDVC provides attendees with a unique opportunity to network with customers, vendors, and Data Vault Practitioners of all skill levels and professional backgrounds. The conference begins on May 1, and space is extremely limited. For more information and to register, please visit: www.wwdvc.com

Contact Information for Zetaris:

United States

Graham Gunst

Director Of Business Development

Graham.Gunst@zetaris.com

+1 (415) 215-2193

Australia

Patrick Samuel

Market Development Executive

Patrick.samuel@zetaris.com

+61423419629