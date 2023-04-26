CybeReady Wins Coveted 2023 Global InfoSec Award for Best Security Training Platform
11th Annual Global InfoSec Award Ceremony Take Place at #RSAC 2023SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CybeReady, a global leader in security awareness training software, today announced that the company has been named a winner in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards for Best Security Training Award. The ceremony for the awards is produced by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) and will be held at the 2023 RSA Conference in San Francisco.
The CybeReady Cybersecurity Awareness Training platform offers a personalized and automated approach to training employees on how to identify and respond to cyber threats. One of the key innovations of CybeReady is its use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms to create personalized training programs for each employee based on their learning style and knowledge level. This ensures that employees receive training that is tailored to their individual needs and helps them retain information more effectively. The platform also uses gamification techniques to make the training process engaging and fun, increasing employee participation and reducing the risk of cybersecurity incidents caused by human error.
“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. CybeReady is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.
The InfoSec Award judges are CISSP, FMDHS, and CEH certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. Cyber Defense Magazine is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.
“Receiving this recognition from such a distinguished panel of judges is truly an honor and a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing top-notch cybersecurity training solutions to our clients,” said Eitan Fogel, CEO of CybeReady. “We are thrilled to be recognized among the best in the industry and look forward to continuing to lead the charge in the fight against cyber threats.”
About CybeReady
CybeReady offers the world’s most effective security training solution that evolves organizations from security awareness to cyber readiness with no IT effort. CybeReady’s solution autonomously engages more employees, more effectively, frequently, and easily. Infused with training expertise and powered by machine learning, CybeReady’s adaptive, easy-to-digest security training content program guarantees to reduce your high-risk employee group by 80%. CybeReady’s solution has been deployed by hundreds of enterprises worldwide, including the City & County of San Francisco, SodaStream, ING, StitchFix, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Avid Technology, and others, CybeReady is fully-managed, making it the security awareness training solution with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) available today. Founded in 2015, CybeReady is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in the Silicon Valley and London. For more information, please visit www.cybeready.com.
About CDM InfoSec Awards
This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com
About Cyber Defense Magazine
Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.
