Medical Photobiostimulation System Market Rising at 6.3% CAGR, Globally, by 2028 – The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical photobiostimulation therapy is also known as low-level light therapy (LLLT) and is used to reduce pain, inflammation, and promote the healing of wounds. Modern photobiostimulation devices use specific wavelengths to achieve specific results. The photobiostimulation devices work on the principal because light works on a protein in the cell's mitochondria, which results in increased ATP and reduced oxidative stress. A cascade of intracellular processes results in improved tissue and reduced inflammation.

Growing number of patients suffering from chronic disorders and chronic pain and rising demand for photobiostimulation devices for pain management and wound care due to increasing geriatric population are the major factors contributing to the market growth. However, stringent regulatory framework restrains the market growth.

Medical Photobiostimulation System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Infrared Light, Red Light, Others); Application (Pain Management, Wound Care, Cosmetic Applications, Others) and Geography

APAC countries are witnessing rise in COVID-19 cases. There has been a significant drop in in-patient and out-patient visits for private hospital chains. To relieve healthcare systems, many clinics have been postponing hospital visits. These events are likely to have a negative impact on Asia Pacific arrhythmia monitoring devices market. Medical industry segments, including medical photobiostimulation devices, have experienced losses during the COVID-19 pandemic due to restricted manufacturing and supply chain facilities.

Growing Number of Patients Suffering from Chronic Disorders and Chronic Pain Fuels Medical Photobiostimulation System Market Growth:

Chronic pain can be developed by an injury or surgery. Also, chronic diseases, such as cancer, musculoskeletal conditions, renal disorders, diabetes, obesity, Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), endometriosis, migraines, and Alzheimer's disease (AD) are among major causes of chronic pain. Most of older adults (>60%) suffer from two or more chronic conditions. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2020, almost 6 in 10 people in the US suffered from at least one chronic disease, and 4 in 10 people had two or more chronic conditions.

The number of patients suffering from musculoskeletal conditions is rising. For instance, according to the details provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) in February 2021, around 1.71 billion individuals worldwide have musculoskeletal disorders. WHO also states that among these disorders, low back pain causes highest burden on healthcare system with a prevalence of 568 million people globally. Musculoskeletal diseases are the leading cause of disability; especially, low back pain is a major cause of disability in 160 countries.

In addition, the numbers of patients suffering from chronic pain is growing. According to the 2019 National Health Interview Survey (NHIS), the prevalence of chronic pain in the US Adults was 20.4%, with high-impact chronic pain accounting for 7.4%. Chronic pain was highest among people aged 65 and above (30.8%), non-Hispanic white adults (23.6%), and women (21.7%). High impact chronic pain was highest among people aged 65 and above (11.8%) and women (8.5%).

Medical photobiostimulating system are used to reduce pain, inflammation, and edema, promote the healing of wounds, deeper tissue, and nerves, and prevent tissue damage. Therefore, surging number of patients suffering from chronic pain and other chronic illness is driving the growth of the medical photobiostimulation system market.

