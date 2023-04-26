Bathroom Vanities Market to be Worth US$ 46,038.15 Mn by 2028, Key Players are Avanity, Caesarstone, Kohler, Wilsonart

The Insight Partner Logo

Bathroom Vanities Market - Increasing Rate of Housing Completion in Developed Regions to Drive the Growth

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Bathroom Vanities Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Material (Stone, Ceramic, Glass, Wood, and Metal) and Application (Residential and Commercial),” the bathroom vanities market is projected to reach US$ 46,038.15 million by 2028 from US$ 36,047.21 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights key factors driving the market and prominent players and their developments in the bathroom vanities market.

Bathroom vanities provide benefits such as space-saving, medical chests, and other attractive storage options, which is supporting the bathroom vanities market growth. Moreover, there has been a significant shift in the remodeling business trends, including remodeling for accessibility, customizations, and technological integrations. This trend is further driving the market growth. The market has also witnessed increased demand for the latest bath décor options.

The increasing rate of housing construction and their completion in developed regions is one of the major driving factors for the market growth. The demand for new houses is strongly supported by purchasing power of people in developed regions and their inclination toward smart and green buildings. Moreover, the developed regions of the world have witnessed an increase in remodeling and renovation activities. Rise in preference for functional bathrooms and modern bathroom amenities has boosted the home interior renovation activities, which in turn is driving the market. Government initiatives for infrastructure development, such as airports, buildings, and metro infrastructures, along with increasing numbers of malls, are also predicted to drive market growth. Moreover, the market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to rapid urbanization in developing economies. Rapid urbanization is leading residential and commercial building construction activities, which is anticipated to favor the market growth and fuel the demand for bathroom vanities for these newly constructed buildings.

Based on material, the market is segmented into stone, ceramic, glass, wood, and metal. The wood segment held the largest share of the marketin 2020. The high adoption of wood as a material for bathroom vanities is primarily due to the ease of customization provided by wood. In addition, wood also provides aesthetic view to bathroom vanity products, which is contributing significantly to the market growth for the wood segment.

The key players operating in the global bathroom vanities market include Avanity Corporation; Bellaterra Home, LLC.; Caesarstone.; Foremost Groups, Inc.; Kohler Co.; MasterBrand Cabinets Inc; Roca Sanitario S.A; Wilsonart LLC.; Dupont Plumbing Supplies, and Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Bathroom Vanities Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The implementation of various measures to combat the spread of the virus aggravated the situation and impacted the growth of several industrial sectors. Construction and renovation activities also declined. The containment measures enforced by various countries led to disruptions in the supply chain, resulting in raw materials and labor shortages. However, the demand for bathroom vanities is increasing after the relaxation of lockdown measures and the resumption of business activities.

The report includes the segmentation of the global bathroom vanities market as follows:

Based on Material, the bathroom vanities market is segmented into stone, ceramic, glass, wood, and metal. In terms of application, the market is segmented into residential and commercial. Based on geography, the bathroom vanities market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America. The market in North America is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.

The European bathroom vanities market is subsegmented into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. The bathroom vanities market in Asia Pacific is further segmented into China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The Middle East & Africa (MEA) includes South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Rest of the MEA. The bathroom vanities market in South and Central America is further segmented into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South and Central America.

