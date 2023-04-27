TimeLive Introduces Seamless Integration with Xero, a Web-Based Timesheet Software Solution for Businesses of All Sizes

TimeLive introduces seamless integration with Xero, which allows users to send timesheets and invoices to Xero with just one click.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Livetecs – the Miami-based leading provider of web-based business products and custom software solutions – is pleased to announce that TimeLive, its time tracking and billing software, now provides seamless integration with Xero. Users can send timesheets and invoices to Xero with just one click, saving valuable time and reducing the risk of manual data entry errors.

Designed for businesses of all sizes, TimeLive is simple to use and offers several powerful features. Unlike its competitors, time tracking software does more than help businesses track staff time and expense; TimeLive is fully customizable and can include features like tracking project costs and employee time off. Among others, users are able to quickly generate comprehensive reports.

The integration allows for a streamlined billing process, giving users a more accurate view of their business performance. TimeLive users can now easily manage their financial data through this new feature. The company is excited to offer this enhanced experience to its users and is committed to further improving the TimeLive software.

“When the Livetecs team was creating this version of TimeLive, we started the process by getting feedback from our long-term customers and learning what they wanted most out of web-based time tracker software,” said Shahzad Godil, CEO of Livetecs. “The result is a more powerful than ever suite of tools that any business can use to manage projects and workflow. From overseeing costs to tracking time off, TimeLive does it all.”

To learn more about TimeLive or to try its Online Timesheet Software for a 30-day free trial, visit https://www.livetecs.com/.

About Livetecs

Livetecs is a leading provider of web-based business products and custom software solutions for businesses of all sizes. Over its nearly decade of existence, Livetecs has provided integrated solutions to thousands of companies, helping them manage customers, employees, and projects alike.