Regenerative agriculture, a new opportunity for farmers from the Republic of Moldova
Agreena, the most important soil carbon certification company, announces new opportunities for farmers in the Republic of Moldova.CHIșINăU, MOLDOVA, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Agreena, the most important soil carbon certification company, announces new opportunities for farmers in the Republic of Moldova, continuing the objective of supporting farmers in the transition to regenerative agriculture through the AgreenaCarbon program.
Agriculture is one of the traditional pillars of the economy of the Republic of Moldova and, at the same time, the primary branch of activity of the entire population. According to the data published in the 2021 Land Cadastre, the total area of agricultural land in the Republic of Moldova was 2129.5 thousand hectares.
Agreena has been active in the Republic of Moldova market since 2021 through the exclusive partnership with Proteh Agro SRL, which already manages over 170,000 ha. To benefit from the carbon certificates, the farmer registers through Proteh Agro, which carries out all the steps on the AgreenaCarbon platform on his behalf. Proteh Agro enters the data on the activity carried out on cultivated land for the last five years. Subsequently, suppose the farmer is interested in participating in the Agreena program after seeing his earning potential. In that case, he will meet with the advisory teams, followed by signing the contract.
"Agriculture represents a strategic step for the Republic of Moldova, a country with huge development potential. The effects of climate change are visible, and increasing productivity requires major investments. Investments in conservative agriculture can contribute to reducing climate risks and have the potential to ensure food and improve biodiversity", pointed out Andrei Pavlenko, coordinator of Proteh Agro SRL.
The Republic of Moldova has registered significant changes in average temperatures and precipitation in the last hundred years. The country became warmer, with an average increase in temperature of more than 1.0°C, while the increase in rainfall was just 54.7 mm, according to the Environment Agency.
AgreenaCarbon is Europe's first soil carbon certification program receiving significant international attention because farmers can remove carbon from the atmosphere and store it in their soils. By measuring the amount of soil carbon produced in a crop year, Agreena provides farmers with certificates that can be sold on the voluntary carbon market, each equivalent to one tonne of CO2.
"Regenerative agriculture is gaining momentum globally. That is why we are glad to be present on the market in the Republic of Moldova, a country that keeps pace with agricultural practices and technological innovation changes. The number of carbon certificates we grant annually depends very much on the arable surfaces of the farm entered into the program, the practices the farmer adopts, and the steps of the transition he follows. We have farmers who make a small change in their farms. Still, farmers adopt the whole package of conservative practices, thus obtaining up to 3-4 certificates per hectare", explained Mihaela-Monica Vasile, Agreena Market Lead in Romania and the Republic of Moldova.
Registrations for the current agricultural year are in full swing, and priority for enrollment in the program is given to farmers who want to transition from conventional to conservative agriculture. Thus, by adopting regenerative agriculture practices, farmers have an essential role in combating climate change, food insecurity, and environmental issues.
About Agreena
Agreena is scaling regenerative agriculture through finance and technology. Founders Simon Haldrup, Ida Boesen, and Julie Koch Fahler developed one of the world’s first internationally accredited soil carbon payment programs, AgreenaCarbon, in 2021. The AgTech platform quantifies farmers’ greenhouse gas emission baselines aligned to the latest United Nations IPCC guidelines and monitors and reports GHG reductions and carbon removals. Agreena issues third-party verified soil carbon certificates for farmers to sell on the voluntary carbon market. Since launching, Agreena has spanned its offering to farmers in 14 countries throughout Europe and recently acquired world-leading regenerative agriculture remote sensing company Hummingbird Technologies. Read more at agreena.com.
About Proteh Agro SRL
Proteh Agro SRLwas founded in 2009 and had as its primary objective the implementation of Conservative Agriculture in the Republic of Moldova. Since 2021, Agreena ApS has been a partner and has enrolled farmers from the Republic of Moldova in the AgreenaCarbon program, helping them receive carbon certificates as an additional benefit in their transition to Regenerative Agriculture.
