Respiratory Ventilator Tester Market Growth Scope - 3.8% CAGR with USD 199.20 million by 2027 – The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, acute lower respiratory tract infections, tuberculosis, and lung cancer are among the most common causes of severe illness and death globally. Urbanization, growing pollution, unhealthy lifestyle habits, and high tobacco smoking prevalence are among the factors leading to the surge in the number of respiratory and cardiovascular disease cases. These diseases can cause acute respiratory failure, treatment of which requires mechanical ventilation.

The Global Burden of Disease Study reported the global prevalence of 251 million COPD cases in 2016. More than 90% of COPD deaths occur in low­ and middle-income countries (LMICs). Further, COPD is expected to become the leading cause of death worldwide in the next 15 years. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, It is a disease spectrum that includes bronchitis and emphysema. It is becoming a significant health and economic problem worldwide; in 1990, the disease was the sixth-most common cause of death, and it is expected to be the third-most common mortality cause by 2020. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, 2018, the economic impact of COPD in LMICs is expected to increase to £ 1.7 trillion by 2030.

The ventilator testing systems are designed to measure the flow of nitrous oxide, air and oxygen and pressure in different type of ventilators. Such type of ventilator test systems are battery operated and is also capable of testing various other type of medical equipment like anesthesia gas delivery machines and oxygen concentrators. The ventilator test systems are used to measure parameters like volume, low pressure, flow, peak and peep pressure, respiratory rate, stacked volume, I:E ratio, oxygen concentration, etc. Moreover, even the slightest fault in the design or functioning of ventilators can cost the life of patients. For this reason, the demand within the global market for respiratory ventilator tester has been rising at a robust rate over the past decade. Thus, the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases increasing demand for ventilators fuelling the market growth.

The respiratory ventilator tester is used for direct measurement for flow, volume, pressure, and oxygen. It is made for medical and laboratory applications and is correctly applied to test ventilators. The prime advantages of it are its high measuring accuracy and ergonomic use. It can be used as a vast spectrum of use, which enables this meter to stand as a perfect unit for surveying and testing functions. Pressure and flow can be shown graphically, saved, and printed. Growing prevalence of respiratory diseases and rapid growth in geriatric population are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The respiratory ventilator tester market is categorized into product, application, end user, and region. Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South and Central America. The report offers insights and in-depth analysis of the respiratory ventilator tester market emphasizing on various parameters, such as market trends, technological advancements, market dynamics, and competitive landscape analysis of leading market players across the world.

Based on product, the global respiratory ventilator tester market is segmented into portable, desktop, others. The portable segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 4.2 % in the market during the forecast period. Increasing number of patients with severe respiratory diseases, and launch of innovative technologies are the major factors contributing to the growth of the market for portable respiratory ventilator tester.

The global respiratory ventilator tester market growth is mainly attributed to the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases and rapid increase in geriatric population. However, unfavorable reimbursement scenario may hinder the market growth.

BC Group International Inc, WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology, Magnamed, Datrend Systems Inc., TSI Incorporated, IMT Analytics AG, THOR, Rigel Medical, Fluke and EKU Elektronik are among the leading companies operating in the global respiratory ventilator tester market.

