HearstLab Announces Female Founder Finalists for $100K LA Pitch Competition

Pitch HearstLab LA will feature six women-led startups from across the U.S., who will present for the chance to win a $100,000 investment.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 26, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- HearstLab , an investment arm of the Hearst Corporation focused exclusively on supporting and scaling women-led technology startups, has announced six finalist companies for its upcoming pitch competition, Pitch HearstLab LA. This will be the group’s third pitch event for female-founded startups, following regional competitions in San Antonio, Texas and Amsterdam.Winners at the event will receive a $100,000 investment from HearstLab, along with support services to bolster the company’s growth. The finalists were selected by HearstLab from applicants across the U.S. and are listed below.PITCH HEARSTLAB LA FINALISTS• Givers Health | Family Caregiver Training, Support, & Pay | Presented by Co-Founder & CEO Tara English• LivNow Relocation | Relocation & Moving Coordination for Seniors | Presented by Co-Founders CEO Maureen Longoria and COO Lisa Burns• Narratize | AI-Powered Technical Content Creation | Presented Founder & CEO Kathryn Taylor, PhD• Shimmer | Evidence-Based Digital ADHD Coaching | Presented by Co-Founder & CEO Chris Wang• SXD | Zero-Waste Fashion Design Platform | Presented by Founder Shelly Xu• Zeit | Simulation & Skill-Based Hiring Platform | Presented by Founder & CEO Ambika NigamEach company will present in front of a live audience and panel of expert judges, including Dr. Karoline Hilu, MD MBA, Entrepreneur-in-Residence at HearstLab; Eva Ho, General Partner at Fika Ventures; Dr. Chuck Tuchinda, MD MBA, EVP & Deputy Group Head at Hearst Health; Juliana Stock, Chief Marketing & Brand Officer at A+E Networks; and Eve Burton, EVP & Chief Legal Officer at Hearst and Chairwoman at HearstLab.In addition to pitches from the finalists, the event will also feature a panel discussion with founders from the HearstLab community, including Amra Tareen, CEO & Co-Founder of ALL3D; Madison Long and Simone May, Co-Founders of Clutch ( 2022 Pitch HearstLab Texas Winner ); Elizabeth Sheils, CEO & Co-Founder of Rock Paper Coin; Kristen Wiley, CEO & Founder of Statusphere; and Lyn Johnson, CEO & Co-Founder of West Tenth.Pitch HearstLab LA is produced in partnership with A+E Networks and takes place May 9th at 2 PM PT at Le Merigot Santa Monica. More details and event registration can be found at PitchHearstLabLA.com ###ABOUT HEARSTLABHearstLab provides cash investments and services to early-stage, women-led startups innovating across fintech, data analytics, health, transportation, enterprise technology and media. Its mission is to close the gap in VC funding for women by helping founders build sustainable and highly scalable businesses. With access to Hearst resources across 360+ businesses, HearstLab’s breadth of services includes assistance with privacy and security, software development, legal services, financial analysis, and marketing and design support. To learn more about HearstLab, visit HearstLab.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.