Pulp and Root Repair Market Share to Hit USD 4097 Million, Globally, by 2027 – The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental pulp is the soft area at the center of a tooth, and it comprises connective tissues, nerves, and blood vessels. Factors such as tooth decay, injury, bacterial infection, and dental cavities may lead to pulp damage. When damaged, the pulp starts breaking down, leading to bacterial infection. Root canal treatment, pulp capping, and pulpotomy are a few of the procedures recommended for the treatment of damaged pulp. The growing prevalence of such pulp and root repair conditions and mounting investments in endodontics drive the global pulp and root repair market.However, the high cost of dental treatments impedes the market growth.

Pulp and Root Repair Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product (Bioceramic Liners, Bioceramic Sealers, and Restoratives), Application (Root Canal Treatment (RCT), Pulpotomy, Pulp Capping, and Others), and Geography

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00014212

Pulp and Root Repair Market – byProduct

• Bioceramic Liners

• Bioceramic Sealers

• Restoratives

Pulp and Root Repair Market – by Application

• Root Canal Treatment

• Pulp Capping

• Pulpotomy

• Others

Increasing Prevalence of Dental Diseases

Poor dental hygiene is one of the prominent risk factors for almost all dental conditions. The poor dental health management leads to the development of dental cavities, pulp diseases, toothache, tooth decay, and infection, among others. Moreover, other risk factors such as smoking, family history, high sugarintake, diabetes, and acid reflux are also responsible to affect tooth health. The rising prevalence of tooth diseases is driving the growth of the pulp and root repair market. According to a study published by the American Association of Endodontists (AAE) in 2020, ~15 million root canals are performed each year in the US. Further, as per the study published by the FDI World Dental Federation in 2019, oral diseases affect ~3.9 billion people worldwide, and ~44.0% of the global population suffers from tooth decay. According to a study published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2020, ~530 million children around the globe suffer from dental carries of milk teeth; moreover, ~10.0% of the global population suffers from severe periodontal disease. Majority of the chronic diseases are associated with the dental conditions. According to the study published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2019, ~50.0–55.0% of the patients suffering from HIV also suffer from some kind of oral health problems. Moreover, as per a study by the American Dental Association in 2019, ~22.0% of the diabetic patients suffer from periodontal diseases. Such extensive prevalence of dental conditions drives the adoption of pulp and root repair treatment procedures.

Speak to Research Expert at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00014212?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10051

Based on the application, the global pulp and root repair market is segmented into root canal treatment, pulp capping, pulpotomy, and others. The root canal treatment segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. The growing number of root canal procedures and rising access to these procedures due to increasing number of dental facilities are offering significant opportunities for the growth of the segmental market. According to a study published by the American Association of Endodontists (AAE) in 2020, ~15 million root canal procedures are performed each year in the US. Further, the pulp capping segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth of the pulp and root repair market is primarily attributed to the factors such as the increasing prevalence of dental conditions and rising investments in endodontics. However, high cost of dental treatments restrains the growth of the market.

The substantial impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the pulp and root repair market is expected to last for the next few quarters. The imposition of lockdown and social distancing measures, and major focus on prevention and treatment of this disease has led to decline in number of pulp and root repair procedures in the world. In addition, the adverse effect of the pandemic on per capita income of populations is also likely to influence the preference for dental care and services during the forecast period.

Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., COLTENE Group, AVALON BIOMED (NuSmile Ltd.), Angelus Indústria de Produtos Odontológicos S/A, Medicept, Innovative BioCeramix, Inc., Septodont, Brasseler USA, and ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION are few of the leading companies operating in the pulp and root repair market.

Buy Complete Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00014212