Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) Swab Test Market to Reach USD 369.71 Million by 2027 – The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our new research study on “Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) Swab Test Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type and Application,” the market was valued at US$ 198.21 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 369.71 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2020–2027. The market growth is attributed to the rising prevalence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and increasing emphasis on food safety. However, limitations of ATP swab tests are hindering the market growth.

Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) Swab Test Market: Segmental Overview

On the basis of type, the adenosine triphosphate (ATP) swab test market is segmented into free ATP test and microbial ATP test. The microbial ATP test segment held a larger market share in 2019; and it is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Microbial ATP test for hygiene monitoring provides a measurement of the direct risks related to the presence of high microbial levels; it is also a measure of unintended risks resulting from organic scums that can serve as a source of nutrients for microorganisms.

On the basis of application, the adenosine triphosphate (ATP) swab test market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, food and beverages industry, hospitals and diagnostics laboratories, and academic and research institutions. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. These companies prefer using the adenosine triphosphate (ATP) swab test for a quick assessment of the cleanliness of surfaces or liquid samples obtained from places such as Clean-in-Place (CIP) systems. Thus, these tests allow the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to cut down resource allocation for conventional microbiological testing methods that are slow, labor intensive, and costly.

Rising Prevalence of HAIs Fuels Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) Swab Test Market Growth

HAIs might be acquired by people during their visit to healthcare facilities. These infections are mainly spread through surgical procedures and medical instruments used during procedures. HAIs may lead to morbidity among significant number of patients as well as high number of mortalities across the world. According to a study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2019, 1 in 31 hospital patients is estimated to suffer from some kind of HAI. In addition, according to estimates by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control in 2019, ~4.1 million patients in Europe suffer from HAIs every year. Furthermore, according to a study published in the journal of Antimicrobial Resistance & Infection Control in 2019, the incidence rate of HAIs in China was 3.62 per 1,000 patient days. The respiratory tract infections accounted for 43.80% of these HAI cases, while bloodstream and urinary tract infections accounted for 15.74% and 12.69%, respectively. Further, the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and infectious disease outbreaks is projected to accelerate the hospital visits and patient pool in years to come, which would also lead to the rise in number of HAIs cases. As per estimates published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2019, 421 million hospitalizations are conducted worldwide each year. Out of these hospitalizations, 42.7 million patients suffer due to adverse reactions or infections at healthcare settings. Thus, the increase in incidence of HAIs due to various factors is fueling the ATP swab testing market growth.

