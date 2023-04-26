Submit Release
GrowPath to Showcase Industry-Leading Legal Case Management Software at PILMMA Summit

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the country’s fastest growing legal tech companies, GrowPath, is demonstrating how its case management software can help law firms of all sizes grow profitably and maximize revenue at this year’s PILMMA Super Summit. GrowPath’s intake and case management abilities have been recognized nationally by leading software search resources, such as Software Advice and Capterra.

At the Summit, to take place from May 16-18 at the New Orleans Ritz Carlton, GrowPath leaders will demonstrate the software’s advanced intake, document management, and marketing ROI tools. Attendees who stop by Booth #48 will also be able to see in person how GrowPath helps manage remote employees and increase staff productivity.

According to GrowPath CEO Joe Velk, “Attorneys come to PILMMA to learn how to market and manage their firms more efficiently and profitably. GrowPath was created for these very reasons. Our intake, case management, and analytics tools help firms increase performance and efficiency throughout every stage of a case.”

The GrowPath team is available to consult with conference attendees at the Ritz Carlton at Booth #48. Attendees are encouraged to stop by to see a demonstration, connect with GrowPath leadership, and get answers to their questions.

About GrowPath

GrowPath is a cutting-edge legal case management software delivering industry-leading solutions for personal injury law firms. By partnering with GrowPath, in addition to the benefits of using a market-leading platform, firms get access to some of the best and most creative minds in the industry. From the individuals leading our company to those working closely every day with our clients, we have years of real-world expertise building successful plaintiffs’ firms. GrowPath is empowering firms to boost revenue by improving the efficiency of the services they deliver. To learn more, visit GrowPath.com.

