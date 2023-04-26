Microneedling market set to grow at CAGR driven by increasing demand for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures

Reports And Data

The global microneedling market size was USD 540.78 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The microneedling market had a USD 540.78 billion size in 2022, with an expected revenue CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The growing demand for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures, the rise in consumer awareness about the benefits of microneedling, and the increasing preference for natural and organic skincare products are driving market growth. Microneedling is a minimally invasive technique that stimulates the production of collagen and elastin in the skin, which are crucial for healthy skin. It is effective at improving skin texture, tone, and reducing the appearance of acne scars, wrinkles, and fine lines. The rise in demand for non-surgical alternatives to traditional cosmetic surgery is the main driver of revenue growth in the microneedling market. Additionally, the popularity of social media and online influencers has increased consumer awareness about the benefits of microneedling, resulting in more people seeking this treatment. Lastly, customers' preference for natural and organic skincare products is driving the demand for microneedling, as it is a non-invasive and natural way to enhance skin health and appearance.

Segments Covered in the Report

The global microneedling market is projected to register a revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7% during the forecast period, with a market size of USD 540.78 billion in 2022. The report provides historical data and forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels. It also analyzes market trends in each segment and sub-segment from 2019 to 2032.

The microneedling market has been segmented based on type, application, end-use, and region. The different types of microneedling procedures include Dermaroller, Dermapen, and others. The application of microneedling covers acne scars, wrinkles, stretch marks, facial rejuvenation, and others. End-users of microneedling procedures include hospitals, dermatology clinics, and others. Finally, the market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The revenue forecast for the microneedling market is USD 994.2 billion in 2032, with a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2032. The report covers various aspects of the market, including revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. With the increasing popularity of minimally invasive cosmetic procedures, consumers are seeking non-surgical alternatives for skincare treatments, such as microneedling.

Microneedling is a well-liked cosmetic procedure that has become increasingly popular due to its effectiveness in treating various skin issues such as acne scars, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation. Additionally, the rise in social media and online influencers has increased consumer awareness about skincare and the benefits of various cosmetic procedures. The growing trend towards natural and organic skincare products has also led to an increased preference for microneedling procedures among consumers.

Competitive Landscape:

The global microneedling market is highly competitive, with several established players vying for market share. Key players in the market include Weyergans High Care AG, Nanovibronix, Inc., Edge Systems LLC, Bellus Medical, MD Needle Pen, Eclipse Aesthetics, LLC, SkinPen, Secret RF, and Lutronic Corporation.

To stay ahead of the competition, major players are continuously launching new and innovative products to meet the changing needs of consumers. For instance, in June 2020, Eclipse Aesthetics, LLC launched the Eclipse MicroPen EVO, a new microneedling device with advanced features such as a powerful motor and an efficient control system for precise treatments.

New product launches like these are essential for companies to maintain their market position and meet the growing demand for less invasive cosmetic procedures. The microneedling market is driven by factors such as the desire for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures, rising awareness of the benefits of microneedling, and increasing demand for natural and organic skincare products.

As the market continues to grow, companies will need to keep up with these trends and invest in research and development to create products that meet the evolving needs of consumers. The global microneedling market is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7% during the forecast period and reach USD 994.2 billion by 2032.

