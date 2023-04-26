CHIEF RISK OFFICER KENNETH RADIGAN AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN CYBER RISK GOVERNANCE®
EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and c-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ to Kenneth Radigan of New York in the United States.
Kenneth Radigan, Qualified Risk Director®, is the Chief Risk Officer for the New York State Insurance Fund and an Insurance Risk Management Lecturer at Columbia University. In his current role at NYSIF, Ken is part of the Executive Management team providing leadership, vision, and direction on risk management activities to support NYSIF’s short and long-term strategic goals. Ken is responsible for overall enterprise risk management, including information security, internal audit, internal controls, and corporate and investment compliance.
Before his current role, Ken served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Professional Risk Managers' International Association (PRMIA), the Chief Risk Officer (US, Bermuda) for Aspen Insurance, and the Chief Risk Officer for Casualty and Global Risk Solutions for AIG. He holds two US patents in financial modeling, the Professional Risk Manager (PRM) designation from PRMIA, and served as a member, and Treasurer, of their board of directors. Ken earned his BA in Mathematics from the University of Dayton.
"Ken is demonstrating the importance of not only attaining credentials like the Qualified Risk Director® designation but continuing to expand and deepen his risk governance expertise," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "Cyber risk and the opportunities that emerging technologies provide our companies is on the top of nearly every list of important items for boards to consider. Ken furthers his service to and on boards with his latest achievement."
The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ is awarded to those who have completed an intensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.
Regarding the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ program, Mr. Radigan said, “This is an excellent program with up-to-date reading materials on the quickly developing field of cyber risk.”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. It is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents and in more than 35 countries. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
David R. Koenig
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. It is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents and in more than 35 countries. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
About the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠