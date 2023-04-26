Emphysema Treatment Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Analysis, Industry, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
The growth of the emphysema treatment industry is being fueled by a rise in the number of cigarette smokers.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Emphysema Treatment Market Size, Share, Price, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global Emphysema treatment market, assessing the market based on its segments like treatment, by type of disease, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/emphysema-treatment-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 18.6 Billion
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 4.8%
• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 24.7 Billion
The growth of the emphysema treatment industry is being fueled by a rise in the number of cigarette smokers. The increased demand for emphysema care is due to the rising prevalence of chronic lung diseases and the availability of advanced diagnostic facilities. Sedentary lifestyles, increasing urbanization and industrialization, and growing pollution levels are all contributing to the industry’s growth. Growing R&D activities and developments in the medical field are expected to propel the global emphysema treatment industry forward over the forecast period.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a form of lung disease caused by a chronic obstruction of lung airflow that makes it difficult to breathe normally and is not completely reversible. Emphysema is one of the conditions that can be classified as a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Because of the over-inflammation of the alveoli, emphysema is also known as an obstructive disorder. Inhalation and exhalation slow down or even cease at times.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/emphysema-treatment-market
Based on treatment, Emphysema treatment market can be divided into:
• Smoking Cessation
• Bronchodilators
• Steroids
• Leukotriene Modifiers
• Supplemental Oxygen
• Antibiotics
• Gene Therapy
• Surgery Transplant
• Others
Based on Types of Diseases, Emphysema Treatment market can be divided into:
• Shortness of Breath
• Chronic Cough
• Chronic Mucus Production
• Chest Tightness
• Wheezing
• Fatigue
• Lowered Immunity
• Weight Loss
• Thin and Very Pink Skin
• Others
By End Use, the market can be divided into:
• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Surgical Centres
• Others
Market Trends
Favorable regulatory frameworks in Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America, as well as a continuous stream of new drug formulations, the majority of these have focused on promoting the approval of COPD combination drugs. The FDA, the European Commission, and Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare (MHLW) have all aided drug companies in their efforts to succeed in the Emphysema treatment market in recent years.
According to a survey, 3.1 million adults in the United States have developed emphysema as a result of cigarette smoking. Emphysema is the fourth leading cause of death in the United States, according to the American Lung Association’s COPD reports. Similarly, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that approximately 210 million people worldwide suffer from COPD. According to the WHO, these figures will continue to rise due to factors such as an increase in the percentage of the urban population, changing lifestyles, an increase in the number of tobacco smokers, and rising pollution levels.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Pulmonx Corporation, Kamada Limited Pfizer Inc., Uptake Medical Technology Inc., and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Related Reports:
https://takeitcool.com/global-facility-management-market-to-be-driven-by-the-popularity-of-the-outsourcing-model-in-the-forecast-period-of-2023-2028/
https://takeitcool.com/global-meat-substitute-market-to-be-driven-by-health-conscious-consumers-across-the-globe-in-the-forecast-period-of-2023-2028/
https://takeitcool.com/global-c5isr-market-size-share-key-players-demand-growth-analysis-research-report/
https://takeitcool.com/global-surgical-sutures-market-to-be-driven-by-demand-from-the-healthcare-industry-in-the-forecast-period-of-2023-2028/
https://takeitcool.com/global-ac-drives-market-to-be-driven-by-increasing-demand-from-large-scale-end-use-industries-in-the-forecast-period-of-2023-2028/
https://takeitcool.com/global-abdominal-pads-market-to-be-driven-by-the-growing-demand-for-wound-care-in-the-forecast-period-of-2023-2028/
https://takeitcool.com/global-nepheline-syenite-market-size-share-key-players-demand-growth-analysis-research-report/
https://takeitcool.com/global-heat-exchanger-market-size-share-key-players-demand-growth-analysis-research-report/
https://takeitcool.com/global-fuel-cell-market-size-share-key-players-demand-growth-analysis-research-report/
https://takeitcool.com/global-cosmetics-market-size-report/
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Mathew Williams
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other