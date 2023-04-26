Dracula Technologies Launches LAYER® Solutions Division to Facilitate the Transition to OPV Technology for Indoor IoT

LAYER® technology: OPV solution that generates energy from light Temperature Logger -- TT Sensor Plus

By going beyond supplying OPV modules, the company aims to accelerate and facilitate the transition to OPV for a wide range of indoor IoT applications.

Our new LAYER Solutions division makes it easier to power a device and transition to OPV to make dream products come true, and turn great ideas into fully functional products in just a few weeks!” — Brice Cruchon, CEO, and founder