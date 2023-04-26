Dracula Technologies Launches LAYER® Solutions Division to Facilitate the Transition to OPV Technology for Indoor IoT
By going beyond supplying OPV modules, the company aims to accelerate and facilitate the transition to OPV for a wide range of indoor IoT applications.
Our new LAYER Solutions division makes it easier to power a device and transition to OPV to make dream products come true, and turn great ideas into fully functional products in just a few weeks!”VALENCE, FRANCE, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dracula Technologies, a pioneer in energy harvesting from indoor light, has launched the LAYER® Solutions division to facilitate the transition to organic photovoltaic (OPV) technology for indoor IoT applications. The division will create, and license fully functional products powered by Dracula's innovative OPV LAYER technology, which not only eliminates the need for batteries but also reduces environmental impact and lowers costs. The LAYER Solutions division leverages Dracula Technologies' intellectual property and know-how to serve developers of low-power electronic devices throughout the product lifecycle and complements the company’s existing technological and industrial structure. By going beyond supplying OPV modules, the company aims to accelerate and facilitate the transition to OPV technology for a wide range of indoor IoT applications. This strategic announcement marks a significant move in Dracula's approach to the market, making the company an attractive partner for IoT manufacturers and integrators seeking to develop environmentally sustainable and cost-effective solutions for their customers.
"Energy harvesting can be challenging, but our team has years of unique experience in integrating the different building blocks required to power a device," says Brice Cruchon, CEO, and founder of Dracula Technologies. “Our new LAYER Solutions division brings this expertise to customers, making it easier to transition to OPV to make their dream products come true, and turn great ideas into fully functional products in just a few weeks!"
The LAYER Solutions division is staffed by a team of experienced engineers and developers with a track record of success in the IoT industry. The team will work to design and develop ready-to-use products, ensuring the most efficient and cost-effective solutions. Dracula Technologies presented some of its first products developed by the LAYER Solutions division at CES 2023 in Las Vegas such as an autonomous temperature logger, and a CO2 sensor.
Dracula Technologies now has a full offering with three divisions to address customer needs, from producing prototypes and pre-series and manufacturing OPV modules to creating and licensing fully functional products:
• LAYER® Lab: Prototyping to test ideas.
The LAYER Lab is Dracula Technologies' R&D division that specializes in developing prototypes and pre-series for proofs of concept. The team is focused on testing new ideas and pushing the limits of what is possible with energy harvesting technology. This division provides customers with a fast and efficient way to test their ideas and turn them into working prototypes.
• LAYER® Factory: Mass production to support full product rollout.
The LAYER Factory division is responsible for producing LAYER OPV modules for customers on an industrial scale. The factory is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and staffed by experienced technicians dedicated to ensuring that each module meets the highest standards of quality and performance. The LAYER Factory division has plans to scale production capacity up to 10 million modules per year by the end of 2023, ensuring that Dracula Technologies can meet the needs of its customers as they grow.
• LAYER® Solutions: Solutions to build full products that integrate all components.
The LAYER Solutions division provides manufacturers with turnkey products, offering a range of licensing options to IoT manufacturers and integrators using Dracula Technologies' OPV LAYER technology. LAYER Solutions helps developers design an autonomous application and assists them in implementing, delivering, and supporting the final product. Customers can then choose to do their own manufacturing, or they can have it done by other members of the Dracula partner ecosystem.
About LAYER®: Specifically designed for IoT devices, LAYER is the world’s first free-shaped organic photovoltaic (OPV) module produced through inkjet printing that can effectively generate energy from ambient light. Smart home devices installed with LAYER technology are automatically charged by standard indoor lighting—even in low light conditions (under 50 lux)—eliminating the need for cables and batteries. LAYER is customizable and eco-friendly, thanks to the unique manufacturing process that uses inkjet printing and organic photoactive inks. The OPV module can take on any shape, adapt to the smallest formats, and use different types of material to meet the needs of a wide range of applications—including indoor IoT devices, wearables, and any other component that runs on ultra-lower power.
Note: Dracula Technologies will be attending Sensors Converge in Santa Clara, California, June 20-22, 2023, demonstrating several prototypes at partner and customer booths. Sensors Converge is North America's largest electronics event for design engineers, covering technologies and applications that are driving smart sensor innovation into the era of sustainable living.
About DRACULA Technologies: Dracula Technologies (Valence, France) is a pioneer in energy harvesting from indoor lighting. The company's breakthrough technology is particularly well suited for IoT applications, helping developers overcome a new set of challenges—including limited battery life, excessive power consumption, and e-waste. The result of more than 10 years of research and development, LAYER® technology from Dracula Technologies is the only system that can provide flexible and customizable modules to support the small and variably shaped objects required for IoT—and at a very low cost.
