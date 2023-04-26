IG CloudOps Strengthens Cloud Security Offerings with Darktrace Partnership for AWS and Azure
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IG CloudOps is proud to announce its partnership with Darktrace, the world’s leading AI-powered cybersecurity company. As a UK-based cloud consultancy firm, IG CloudOps has been providing expert guidance to businesses across the country on how to secure their cloud infrastructure, specializing in both Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.
With Darktrace, IG CloudOps now offers a cutting-edge solution to its clients that leverages AI to detect and respond to threats in real time. Darktrace’s world-class technology utilizes machine learning and AI algorithms to identify anomalous behaviour and suspicious activity on cloud networks, allowing IG CloudOps to offer its clients enhanced visibility and protection against a wide range of cyber threats.
IG CloudOps’ Chief Technology Officer, Garry Forsyth, commented on the partnership: “At IG CloudOps, we’re always looking for innovative ways to provide the best possible security solutions for our clients. Darktrace’s AI-powered technology is a game-changer in the industry, and we’re thrilled to be able to offer this cutting-edge solution to our clients.”
As an AWS and Azure specialist, IG CloudOps has been recognized for its expertise in cloud security by both AWS and Microsoft. With the Darktrace partnership, the company is now able to offer even more value to its clients by providing them with the most advanced threat detection and response capabilities available in the market.
Darktrace’s technology can detect and respond to threats in real-time, even as they evolve and mutate. This level of security is essential in today’s rapidly changing cybersecurity landscape, where attackers are constantly devising new tactics to breach networks and steal data.
The partnership with Darktrace is a significant step for IG CloudOps, as it continues to expand its offerings to meet the evolving needs of its clients. With Darktrace’s technology, IG CloudOps is well-positioned to offer its clients the most comprehensive and effective security solutions available in the market as part of a managed cloud service.
About Darktrace
Darktrace is the world’s leading AI-powered cybersecurity company. Its technology uses machine learning and AI algorithms to detect and respond to threats in real-time, offering enhanced visibility and protection against a wide range of cyber threats. The company has received numerous awards and accolades including being recognised by Gartner.
"Darktrace was early with its approach and, from a technology point of view, has managed to stay in the lead. Darktrace has a well-honed path into artificial intelligence. I think they've used it properly and harnessed it with a good user interface that allows them to respond quickly." said Earl Perkins, Gartner
About IG CloudOps
IG CloudOps is a UK-based cloud security consultancy firm specializing in AWS and Microsoft Azure. The company provides expert guidance to businesses on how to secure their cloud infrastructure, leveraging cutting-edge technology and best practices to protect against a wide range of cyber threats.
For more information see their website https://www.igroupltd.co.uk/
Or contact sales@igroupltd.co.uk
