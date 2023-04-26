IG CloudOps Chooses Cloudflare as Go-To Technology for CDN and DDoS Attack Prevention
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IG CloudOps, a leading provider of cloud-based infrastructure and managed services, is proud to continue its long-term partnership with Cloudflare, the industry-leading Content Delivery Network (CDN) and DDoS attack prevention provider.
The ongoing partnership between IG CloudOps and Cloudflare is aimed at providing reliable and secure web-facing applications to customers across various industries. As a result, IG CloudOps has made Cloudflare its go-to technology for CDN and DDoS attack prevention.
With Cloudflare, IG CloudOps can offer customers the best-in-class security and performance. Cloudflare's extensive network infrastructure and innovative technology provide faster page load times, improved security, and better user experiences. Moreover, Cloudflare's DDoS protection technology ensures that web-facing applications remain online even during an attack, making it a reliable solution for businesses that depend on their online presence.
"We are excited to continue partnering with Cloudflare, and we believe that their technology is the best-in-class solution for our customers," said Chris Fennell, Chief Operating Officer of IG CloudOps. "By partnering with Cloudflare, we can offer our customers a reliable and secure web-facing application that is optimized for performance and protected from DDoS attacks."
With the increasing number of cyber threats and attacks, businesses are more aware of the need for advanced security measures to protect their online assets. IG CloudOps's partnership with Cloudflare addresses this need by providing customers with the necessary security measures to ensure their web-facing applications are safe from malicious attacks. Their partnerships with other industry-leading security specialists Darktrace and PENtest tools allow IG CloudOps to offer a well-rounded security hardening service for AWS & Azure infrastructure deployments.
The partnership between IG CloudOps and Cloudflare offers customers numerous benefits, including:
· Improved website performance: Cloudflare's extensive network infrastructure ensures faster page load times and better user experiences.
· Better security: Cloudflare's DDoS protection technology ensures that web-facing applications remain online even during an attack.
· Easy setup and deployment: IG CloudOps can quickly and easily deploy Cloudflare's technology to customers, making it a cost-effective solution for businesses of all sizes.
· 24/7 support: IG CloudOps provides customers with 24/7 assisted support, ensuring that any issues or concerns are addressed promptly.
IG CloudOps's partnership with Cloudflare further strengthens its commitment to providing reliable and secure cloud-based infrastructure and managed services to its customers. The company's focus on innovation and customer satisfaction has made it a trusted partner for businesses across various industries.
About Cloudflare:
Cloudflare is a leading provider of Content Delivery Network (CDN) and DDoS attack prevention solutions. The company's extensive network infrastructure and innovative technology provide faster page load times, improved security, and better user experiences. With over 20 million internet properties on its network, Cloudflare is trusted by businesses across various industries.
About IG CloudOps:
IG CloudOps is a leading provider of cloud-based infrastructure and managed services. The company offers a wide range of services, including cloud hosting, managed cloud, and disaster recovery. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, IG CloudOps is committed to providing reliable and secure cloud-based solutions to businesses of all sizes.
To find out more visit our website https://www.igroupltd.co.uk/
Or get in touch sales@igroupltd.co.uk
Stephen Rastall
The ongoing partnership between IG CloudOps and Cloudflare is aimed at providing reliable and secure web-facing applications to customers across various industries. As a result, IG CloudOps has made Cloudflare its go-to technology for CDN and DDoS attack prevention.
With Cloudflare, IG CloudOps can offer customers the best-in-class security and performance. Cloudflare's extensive network infrastructure and innovative technology provide faster page load times, improved security, and better user experiences. Moreover, Cloudflare's DDoS protection technology ensures that web-facing applications remain online even during an attack, making it a reliable solution for businesses that depend on their online presence.
"We are excited to continue partnering with Cloudflare, and we believe that their technology is the best-in-class solution for our customers," said Chris Fennell, Chief Operating Officer of IG CloudOps. "By partnering with Cloudflare, we can offer our customers a reliable and secure web-facing application that is optimized for performance and protected from DDoS attacks."
With the increasing number of cyber threats and attacks, businesses are more aware of the need for advanced security measures to protect their online assets. IG CloudOps's partnership with Cloudflare addresses this need by providing customers with the necessary security measures to ensure their web-facing applications are safe from malicious attacks. Their partnerships with other industry-leading security specialists Darktrace and PENtest tools allow IG CloudOps to offer a well-rounded security hardening service for AWS & Azure infrastructure deployments.
The partnership between IG CloudOps and Cloudflare offers customers numerous benefits, including:
· Improved website performance: Cloudflare's extensive network infrastructure ensures faster page load times and better user experiences.
· Better security: Cloudflare's DDoS protection technology ensures that web-facing applications remain online even during an attack.
· Easy setup and deployment: IG CloudOps can quickly and easily deploy Cloudflare's technology to customers, making it a cost-effective solution for businesses of all sizes.
· 24/7 support: IG CloudOps provides customers with 24/7 assisted support, ensuring that any issues or concerns are addressed promptly.
IG CloudOps's partnership with Cloudflare further strengthens its commitment to providing reliable and secure cloud-based infrastructure and managed services to its customers. The company's focus on innovation and customer satisfaction has made it a trusted partner for businesses across various industries.
About Cloudflare:
Cloudflare is a leading provider of Content Delivery Network (CDN) and DDoS attack prevention solutions. The company's extensive network infrastructure and innovative technology provide faster page load times, improved security, and better user experiences. With over 20 million internet properties on its network, Cloudflare is trusted by businesses across various industries.
About IG CloudOps:
IG CloudOps is a leading provider of cloud-based infrastructure and managed services. The company offers a wide range of services, including cloud hosting, managed cloud, and disaster recovery. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, IG CloudOps is committed to providing reliable and secure cloud-based solutions to businesses of all sizes.
To find out more visit our website https://www.igroupltd.co.uk/
Or get in touch sales@igroupltd.co.uk
Stephen Rastall
IG CloudOps
email us here
+44 7921 624502
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube