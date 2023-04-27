My Implant Dentist Awarded ICOI Mastership Credential
EINPresswire.com/ -- My Implant Dentist, a leading dental clinic in Perth, is proud to announce that three of its dentists have been awarded the prestigious Mastership credential from the International Congress of Oral Implantologists (ICOI).
The ICOI is a non-profit organisation dedicated to advancing the field of implant dentistry through education, research, and credentialing. The ICOI Mastership credential is a high level of achievement available to implant dentists and is awarded to clinicians that have demonstrated exceptional skill, knowledge, and experience in the field of implant dentistry.
This achievement is a reflection of the expertise and dedication of the entire team of dentists at My Implant Dentist, led by Dr Kent Tan.
Dr Tan's leadership has helped establish My Implant Dentist as one of the most trusted dental clinics in the region, and his commitment to providing the highest level of care and treatment has earned him a reputation as one of the leading implant dentists in Australia.
"Team members are honoured to have been awarded the ICOI Mastership credential," said Dr Kent Tan, Founder of My Implant Dentist. "This recognition is a testament to the skill, dedication, and commitment to excellence of the entire team of dentists, and is a reflection of the ongoing commitment to providing patients with the highest level of care and treatment."
As a trusted provider of dental implants in Perth, My Implant Dentist - Dentist Perth has a proven track record of providing exceptional care and treatment to patients. The clinic offers a wide range of services, including traditional implant placement, the All-on-4 treatment concept, and immediate loading implant placement, as well as cosmetic dentistry services such as teeth whitening, veneers, and Invisalign with clear braces.
Looking ahead, My Implant Dentist is committed to continuing to provide patients with the latest advancements in implant dentistry and cosmetic dentistry. Dr Kent Tan notes, "The field of implant dentistry is constantly evolving, and the mission is to stay at the forefront of these developments to ensure that the patients receive the best possible care."
My Implant Dentist - Dentist in Perth is proud to be at the forefront of implant dentistry in Perth and throughout Australia and is committed to providing patients with the highest level of care and treatment.
To schedule an appointment with My Implant Dentist, patients can call (08) 9361 5544 or visit the clinic's website. The team of experienced and highly skilled dentists are ready to help patients achieve the confident, beautiful smile they deserve.
Other