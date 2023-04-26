North America Liquid Potassium Fertilizers Market Size, Share, Price, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
The 'North America Liquid Potassium Fertilizers Market Price, Share, Size, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028' by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the North America liquid potassium fertilizers market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like type, composition, crop type, application, and country.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
North America Liquid Potassium Fertilizers Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry, Key Player, Report and Forecast
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 1.60%
The North America liquid potassium fertilizers market is expected to grow rapidly owing to the rising awareness among farmers about the soil profile and nutritional balance and growing popularity of commercial agriculture. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding the quality of fruits and vegetables exported will help the firms farmers obtain high value for the produce thereby further increasing the demand for the liquid potassium fertilizers market.
Demand for agrochemicals which include fertilizers such as liquid potassium fertilizers, pesticides, liming agents, and others, is growing rapidly in North America owing to its advantages such as improving the growth of the crop by killing the damaging or harmful insects. Agrochemicals is are receiving huge significant demand from various farming sectors including for dairy farming, crop shifting, horticulture, poultry, and commercial planting, among other sectors.
Availability of low-cost fertilizer manure along with the increasing requirement of close yield, boosted productivity, and improved fertilizer intensity is expected to contribute to the growth of the North America liquid potassium fertilizers market. Moreover, the increasing demand for crop nutrition due to growing knowledge regarding the importance of nutrients for early development of the plant crops is another major factor fuelling the growth of the market. Availability of limited land and growing demand for food in North America is leading the encouraging farmers towards to move towards more protected and precise farming which has become an important component for and encouraging plant growth from an early stage.
North America Liquid Potassium Fertilizers Industry Definition and Major Segments
Liquid potassium fertilizer is a type of fertilizer in a solution form that contains a significant amount of potassium. These fertilizers that is are designed to provide required nutrients to the plants to support in the early stages of their growth. They are usually often used while transplanting new plants or seedings and are known to help in the development as well as in the overall health of the new plants.
Based on type, the market can be is bifurcated segmented into:
• Organic
• Synthetics
On the basis of composition, the market has been is classified into:
• Potassium Chloride
• Potassium Hydroxide
• Potassium Thiosulfate
• Others
Based on crop type, the market has beenis segmented classified into:
• Pulses and Oilseeds
• Cereals and Grains
• Fruits and Vegetables
• Others
Based on application, the market has beenis classified divided into:
• Broadcasting
• Foliar
• Fertigation
• Others
Based on On the basis of country, the market has been is classified categorised into:
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
North America Liquid Potassium Fertilizers Market Trends
The key trends in the North America liquid potassium fertilizers market include rising advancements in the technology used in the agricultural sector, rapid urbanisation, and changing diet preferences of the consumers, among other factors. People are preferring to consume more fruits and vegetables to cope up with improve their diets in spite of a busy schedules which is increasing the demand for the same fruits and vegetables, resulting in boosted agriculture plantation areademand. This will would lead to an increasing use and demand for liquid potassium fertilizers and pesticides in North America.
The use of liquid potassium fertilizers The helps in development of administrative systems helps in managing the fertigated agricultural area efficiently which also reduces the operational cost through the effective use of the potassium liquid fertilizer. Increased focus of the governments of North America in the region on the agricultural sector is leading to the development of such optimised techniques and in also enhancing the increased knowledge awareness of among the people especially farmers and consumers in the region.
Several agriculture-based product manufacturing companies are expanding in the region by benefitting from the and investing in improved extensive research and development mechanismsactivities. Moreover, availability of better and advanced agriculture machineries for cultivation in vast arable lands is further increasing the use of quality fertilizers and pesticides thus, aiding in the growth of the North America liquid potassium fertilizers market.
Key Market Players
The major players in the North America liquid potassium fertilizers market report are:
• The Mosaic Company
• Koch Industries Inc.
• AgroLiquid
• Oxiteno
• Nutrein
• Nufarm
• Nachurs Alpine Solutions LLC
• Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Other