Global Cyber Security Advisory Group Launches, Pioneering Sustainable Cyber Defense Worldwide
The launch underscores the growing need for transformational cybersecurity consulting services and ethical cybersecurity governance for critical sectors
GCS Advisory Group reimagines the way cybersecurity services are delivered while protecting against environmental, individual, and organizational cyber threats.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Cyber Security Advisory Group (GCS Advisory Group) today announced its official launch. Owned by the Protect Us Kids Foundation, a U.S. Based 501(c)(3) nonprofit, GCS Advisory Group is a for-profit social enterprise that offers transformational digital security and cybersecurity consulting services to critical sectors worldwide, including public, private, and NGO institutions.
— Veda T. Woods
"Cyber attacks are an imminent threat to both the environment and individual privacy, and by employing a more sustainable, ethical, human-centric approach to cybersecurity, GCS Advisory Group reimagines the way cybersecurity services are delivered while protecting against environmental, individual, and organizational cyber threats," Woods added.
The Board of Directors and Advisory Committee bring decades of experience in cybersecurity and sustainability, providing invaluable guidance and support to GCS Advisory Group as it launches its innovative and ethical approach to cybersecurity. The company's cybersecurity strategies and tools can help critical infrastructures better secure their digital assets and systems, mitigating chances of breaches that may lead to environmental catastrophes.
GCS Advisory Group offers customized cybersecurity solutions to organizations and individuals most in need, particularly those in rural and marginalized countries and communities. The company aims to foster human capital development within the global communities it serves by recruiting and onboarding apprentices and/or interns from the communities to aid in skills development that lead individuals to economic security. GCS Advisory Group also invites collaborations with other cybersecurity organizations and investors interested in sustainability and improving the lives of those in rural and marginalized communities worldwide.
In developing its cybersecurity services and sustainability mission, GCS Advisory Group focuses on the 2030 United Nations' (UN) Sustainable Development Goals. By offering transformational and ethical cybersecurity, GCS Advisory Group contributes to sustainable development by promoting innovation, creating safer communities, supporting strong institutions, and emphasizing the importance of partnerships for sustainable development.
To learn more about Global Cyber Security Advisory Group and its "Global Security with a Conscience" approach, visit www.globalcyberadvisory.com.
