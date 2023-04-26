CD BioSciences Launches Nanoparticles Imaging Technology for Scientists

CD BioSciences has recently announced the launch of Nanoparticles Imaging Technology in support of research applications.

Nanoparticles are becoming a versatile tool in biomedical applications, especially in the field of biomedical imaging. Nanoparticles can be utilized for diagnosis, monitoring of physical and pathological processes, therapy and control of biological systems. They are typically smaller than 100 nm in size and can be made of materials with different chemical properties, most commonly metals, metal oxides, silicates, polymers, carbon, lipids and biomolecules. In addition, nanomaterials have diverse surface chemical properties, unique magnetic properties, and tunable absorption and emission properties, and can therefore be designed with different sizes, shapes, chemical surface properties, and hollow, porous, or solid structures.

Nanomaterials have become one of the most powerful imaging tools in molecular imaging due to their diversity and uniqueness. CD Biosciences can synthesize different types of nanoparticles and apply nanotechnology to molecular imaging, allowing researchers to observe cellular functions and biological processes in living organisms in a non-invasive manner for accurate early diagnosis of diseases.

Applications

In vivo imaging of targeted drug delivery

Tissue imaging and analysis, and cell imaging analysis

Digital pathology & imaging analysis

Detect early-stage diseases, e.g., cancer, cardiac diseases, inflammation, and stroke.

