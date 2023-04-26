Ace Fire Protection Provides Reliable Fire Extinguisher Inspection Services for Compliance and Safety in NYC
We understand the importance of fire safety and the critical role that fire extinguishers play in preventing the spread of fires and minimizing damage”BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ace Fire Protection, a leader in fire safety solutions, is making strides in fire prevention and protection by offering its top-rated fire extinguisher inspection services to businesses and residents throughout New York City. Ensuring the highest standards of compliance and security, Ace Fire Protection is dedicated to providing unparalleled service and fostering a culture of safety for all.
With a team of experienced and certified technicians, Ace Fire Protection is well-equipped to handle the inspection and servicing of fire extinguishers for various industries, from small businesses to large-scale commercial properties. The company prides itself on its meticulous attention to detail, staying up-to-date on the latest fire safety regulations and codes, and providing prompt and efficient service to its clients.
"We understand the importance of fire safety and the critical role that fire extinguishers play in preventing the spread of fires and minimizing damage," said Jack Shammah, CEO of Ace Fire Protection. "Our team is committed to ensuring that fire extinguishers are fully operational and compliant with local regulations, providing our clients with peace of mind and the assurance that they are well-protected in the event of a fire."
Ace Fire Protection's inspection services cover a wide range of needs, including routine maintenance, recharging, hydrostatic testing, and certification. The company also offers training programs for clients, educating them on the proper use of fire extinguishers and the importance of regular maintenance.
In addition to its exceptional fire extinguisher inspection services, Ace Fire Protection offers a comprehensive suite of fire protection solutions, such as fire alarm system installation and maintenance, sprinkler system services, and emergency exit lighting services. The company's holistic approach to fire safety makes it a one-stop-shop for all fire protection needs.
For more information on Ace Fire Protection's fire extinguisher inspection services and other fire safety solutions, visit their website at https://www.acefireextinguishers.com/ or call +1 718-569-8531 to schedule an appointment.
About Ace Fire Protection:
Ace Fire Protection is a full-service fire protection company based in New York City. With years of experience and a team of certified professionals, Ace Fire Protection provides a comprehensive range of fire safety solutions, including fire extinguisher inspection, maintenance, and sales, fire alarm system installation and maintenance, sprinkler system services, and emergency exit lighting services. Committed to ensuring the highest standards of fire safety, Ace Fire Protection is dedicated to fostering a culture of safety and compliance for businesses and residents throughout NYC.
