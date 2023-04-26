Economic Development Initiatives to Unify US Communities through Chambers of Commerce and Visitors Bureaus Optimization

Economic Development Initiatives to Unify Communities through Chambers of Commerce and Visitors Bureaus Optimization with Mike Howren and Kristen Thomasino on The Social Good Magazine Show, Season 1 Kristen Thomasino is your Show Host. Listen or Watch "The Social Good Magazine Show" available on www.socialgoodmagazine.com Featured in "The Social Good Magazine, Volume 2" and an episode of "The Social Good Magazine Show", Mike Howren, Founder and CEO of Lure Creative Design, Inc. Creator successful engagement programs for tourism stimulation and local job creation. "The Social Good Magazine Volume 2" the first ever Miss Ukraine, Olga Rechdouni, Entertainment Genius Raffles van Exel, Residential Real Estate Leader Rose Garcia, Economist Dr. E. Lance McCarthy, Mike Howren, Kristal Kent, Publicist Marie Lemelle, DJ Leslie Ortiz The Social Good Magazine Volume 2 is available in print and digital on Amazon.

The Social Good Magazine Show Highlights the Value of Global Trade for Economic Development and finds examples engaging in high-impact models for Communities.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Show Host and accomplished Data Scientist Kristen Thomasino has a history of seeking out opportunities that can be game-changing for community leaders. Learn more about an Ohio business thought leader helping communities across America in ways that can impact economic growth and development creation.

The Social Good Magazine Show was created to share ideas for Economic Development and to improve the supply chain. The Social Good Magazine Show shines with powerful stories designed to illustrate pathways to success and ignite collective action in reducing suffering worldwide. Through passion-filled conversations, industry thought leaders, philanthropists, medical professionals, economists, and business owners could learn directly from each other while enjoying the journey toward victory over adversity. As we collaborate through trade and community initiatives, we will make long-lasting impacts on economic growth, world peace, and opportunity creation.

At a time when the economy is still recovering from unforeseen economic challenges, The Social Good Magazine Show and The Social Good Magazine Volume 2 recently featured Community Game Changer and CEO Mike Howren of Lure Creative Design, Inc. to discuss how his team has been helping Chambers of Commerce and Visitors Bureaus find new revenue streams and amplify their value to the local community since 2002. In this show, Howren focused on global tourism as an essential part of our economic recovery, emphasizing that improving international business can create positive outcomes that ultimately lead to long-term economic stability and growth. He spoke about the opportunities to communicate efficiently, save costs through effective production methods, and generate higher revenue with increased accessibility. Furthermore, these improved systems also allow key staff to invest in other high-value member-focused activities or long-term growth planning.

Mr. Howren reported that their results for the City of Houston were increases in many areas, especially in circulation and revenue, “They printed 400000 copies of that. We came in in our first year, and we were able to increase the circulation to 500000.”

Watch and learn how The City of Houston was able to get some incredible results increasing viewership, revenue, and new members with no cost to them and a team that’s had 18+ years of success ushering in technology improvements and services to help Chambers of Commerce win all across America.

Thomasino noted, “We have a great opportunity to increase global tourism and trade by connecting people. That’s just what the Lure Creative Design, Inc. team is doing with skilled professionals to make the heavy lifting of membership growth and technology improvements implementations a breeze so Executive Directors, Boards, and other important team members can focus on growing the Chamber even more over the next 3 to 5 years. In addition, having a strategic partner enables other critical work to happen inside the chambers related to job growth, opportunity creation, new sales for members, sharing education, and other vital Chamber management duties. The documented return on investment from examples are impressive and are covered in the new episode.”

After many years of continued success, Lure Creative Design, Inc. has partnered with Buddytown Consulting LLC to do a social good education outreach campaign to discuss the opportunities available to communities across the United States. Both executive teams decided it would be a beneficial partnership to work together on this campaign to help American communities increase global tourism, repair the supply chain, and increase member value to create environments prime for networking, getting deals done, and job creation.

Mr. Howren's enthusiasm to help is evident when you interact with him and he advises with the high demand for projects specific ways to get in touch, “We get lots of requests for organizations to help them and see if it is a fit. If you are a Chamber of Commerce or Visitors Bureau and interested in seeing if this program can work for your chamber, please schedule a free consultation with our team at Lure Creative Design to discuss what it could look like for your community on our website www.lurecreativedesign.com.”

Mike Howren, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Lure Creative Design, Inc., illustrates in this informative episode how easy it is to get started on a project like this and what some of his clients have experienced. Watch on https://socialgoodmagazine.com/mike-howren or major distribution networks listen or watch like Podbean, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Apple, Google, Amazon Music, Boom Player, Tune In, Player FM, and others.

Economic Development Initiatives to Unify Communities through Chamber of Commerce Optimization is the topic, show host of "The Social Good Magazine Show," Kristen Thomasino, will discuss with the CEO of Lure Creative Design, Inc., Mike Howren. An Ohio resident Mike is passionate about creating success for communities around the United States. He has worked diligently with Chambers of Commerce and Visitors Bureaus to develop many win-win solutions to help increase communication amongst communities and generate new revenue for the organizations that shepherd programs for global tourism and economic growth.

Listen to how the team at Lure Creative Design helped the City of Houston and the Visitors Bureau in Breckenridge, Colorado, win big with a substantial return on investment by empowering their organizations with a model to win. Check out these numbers and learn how easy it is to work with this team to create positive outcomes for your local community. Then, if you like what you heard and want to set up an appointment to learn more, contact the team at www.lurecreativedesign.com and say you heard about us in "The Social Good Magazine."

The Social Good Magazine Show is produced by Thomasino Media LLC and hosted by Kristen Thomasino. Kristen is a 22x Author, Humanitarian, and Data Scientist who loves adventure. The Social Good Magazine Show is a beacon of hope for global communities, filled with inspiring stories that illuminate pathways to success. By sharing transformational concepts and taking action-oriented steps towards progress, we can collaborate on reducing suffering together—enjoying the journey along the way! So, let’s use this magazine as our roadmap: an opportunity to guide each other in discovering victory over adversity.

The Social Good Magazine is designed to inspire others to make a difference in their communities. Created by Kristen Thomasino, this magazine showcases the stories of people positively impacting their neighborhoods and beyond. Whether it’s through volunteering, fundraising, or simply lending a helping hand, these individuals remind us that we can all make a difference. The Social Good Magazine is the perfect tool for anyone seeking inspiration to get involved in their community. Contact Email: operations@thomasinomedia.com

Kristen is an accomplished Data Scientist, Humanitarian, 22x Author, photographer, entrepreneur, and CEO of Thomasino Media LLC, a media company & Chief Buddy Officer & CEO of Buddytown Consulting LLC, a global consulting services company headquartered in Los Angeles. Currently running an active multi-year Social Good campaign focused on Peace, Love, Health & Prosperity to address current events worldwide. www.kristenthomasino.com

Thomasino Media LLC is on a mission to help the world become more understanding and kind by supplying thought-provoking content that encourages people to gain insight into others' perspectives. Each piece of media serves as an invitation for people to step out of their own lives and explore life from many points of view, with the goal being creating compassionate humans who cherish Social Good in all areas. Join us today on this inspiring journey! Join the Social Good Movement! Learn more at www.thomasinomedia.com and follow us on Instagram @thomasinomedia.

