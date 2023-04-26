Congresswoman Tenney Advocates for Family Businesses in New Podcast

Rep. Tenney (R-NY) Talks with Podcast Host Pat Soldano, Family Enterprise USA, on Mission of New Congressional Family Business Caucus

Hailing from a family business, Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) is working hard to educate Congress on the power and struggles of America's family businesses, as detailed in a newly released podcast , "The Voice of Family Business on Capitol Hill," by Family Enterprise USA.The podcast, hosted by Pat Soldano, President of Family Enterprise USA, comes as the second meeting of the new Congressional Family Business Caucus will be held on Capitol Hill May 16.The main topic of the interview with the Congresswoman from Upstate New York's 24th District is getting Congress to understand the many struggles and importance of America's family businesses.Rep. Tenney is a co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional Family Business Caucus along with co-chairs Henry Cuellar (D-TX), Brad Schneider (D-IL) and Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX). The caucus was formed late last year."This caucus is all about education and the possibilities of helping family businesses across America," said Rep. Tenney during the podcast. "I wish my colleagues would come to my district and see the struggles family businesses have to endure with bad policies and a state government hostile to business," she said. "Our mission is to create growth and write policies for business reinvestment and lower taxes, or at least carve out exemptions and provide incentives for business that are primarily pass-through entities."As a teenager, Rep. Tenney worked in her Upstate New York family printing, packaging, and newspaper business. The business, started in 1946, is in a region filled with small and large family-owned businesses, from apple and grape growers to craft beer and yogurt makers. Later, she became a lawyer and state legislator, and eventually was elected to Congress."Representative Tenney knows first-hand the disadvantages and advantages family businesses have over large corporations," said Soldano. "She understands by investing in and supporting our family businesses we are investing in entrepreneurship and creativity for our future growth."Soldano is also President of Policy and Taxation Group, both groups are advocates for family businesses and sponsors of the caucus, touched upon on key issues affecting today's family businesses, from tax policies to philanthropic giving.The "Voice of Family Business on Capitol Hill" podcasts are designed to bring real-life issues affecting the largest private employer in America, family businesses. This latest episode is now airing on Spotify, and other major podcast platforms, such as Apple iTunes and TuneIn.The podcast is sponsored by Preston Root, a longtime member, former board member, and supporter of Family Enterprise USA and Policy and Taxation Group.Subscribers will receive alerts as future shows are posted. To find this episode on Spotify go to: https://open.spotify.com/show/73pcpIL2NfPi11WG0FZdyX?si=xIww0QSoS_OHMdOeR9qXhw About Family Enterprise USAFamily Enterprise USA promotes family business and job creation, growth, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses, their lifetime of savings, and the issues they face running their businesses every day. Some of the issues we fight for or against with Congress in Washington DC are high Income tax rates, possible elimination of valuation discounts, increase in capital gains tax, enactment of a wealth tax, and the continued burden of the gift, estate and generation skipping taxes. Family Enterprise USA represents and celebrates all sizes and industries of family businesses and multi-generational employers.