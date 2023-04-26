Seaboard Foods Earns Award of Merit for Worker Safety
North American Meat Institute Honors Worker Safety Award WinnersWASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Seaboard Foods earned a Worker Safety Award of Merit for improving and achieving high levels of safety performance at its Guymon, Okla., pork processing from the North American Meat Institute (NAMI) at the 2023 Environmental, Labor and Safety+ Conference in Carlsbad, Calif. NAMI recognized more than 160 companies at its awards ceremony.
“NAMI is proud of these companies and their leadership for continuing to prioritize the health and safety of the hard workers who help feed America,” said NAMI President and CEO Julie Anna Potts. “These awards recognize the commitments made by the industry in the Protein PACT to further reduce workplace injuries by 50 percent by 2030.”
The Worker Safety Recognition Awards honor plants that have achieved a high level of safety performance as part of the continuing effort to reduce occupational injury and illness. The Worker Safety Award Winners can be found here.
“Providing employees with a safe working environment continues to be our highest priority and something that is top of mind for all our employees,” said Seaboard Foods Vice President of Human Resources Grae Griffin. “We are grateful to be recognized for our commitment to making our workplace a safe place for our employees.”
The various levels of awards – including the Award of Honor, Award of Merit, Award of Commendation, and the Certificate of Recognition – are based on an evaluation, conducted by the National Safety Council of each eligible plant's actual safety performance as well as its implementation of various key components of an effective safety and health program. The National Safety Council staff examined Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Total Recordable Cases rate and the rate for Cases With Days Away From Work, Job Transfer, or Restriction (DART) data for each facility.
Companies that earned these awards also reported data in 2022 for The Protein PACT, which is uniting the largest-ever industry effort to strengthen animal protein’s contributions to healthy people, healthy animals, healthy communities, and a healthy environment.
About the North American Meat Institute: The North American Meat Institute is a leading voice for the meat and poultry industry. The Meat Institute’s members process the vast majority of U.S. beef, pork, lamb, and poultry, as well as manufactures the equipment and ingredients needed to produce safe, high quality meat and poultry products.
About Seaboard Foods: Seaboard Foods is a proud producer of Prairie Fresh® pork and employs more than 5,600 team members in Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado, Iowa and Texas. Our hardworking employees show up each day to do work that is meaningful to their families, communities and people who enjoy delicious pork products. Our team members have diverse backgrounds and unique skill sets which define their work on our farms, processing plant, feed mills, transportation departments and the many different jobs that make it possible to provide pork products for families to enjoy throughout the world.
David Eaheart, APR
Seaboard Foods
+1 913-261-2621
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn