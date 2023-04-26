Learn From Thought Leaders in Data Warehousing and Analytics Space at WWDVC 2023

DataVaultAlliance to Host WWDVC 2023 Conference in Stowe, VT Beginning May 1

ST. ALBANS, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DataVaultAlliance is pleased to announce that they will be hosting the 2023 World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC) conference in Stowe, VT. The conference is set to take place beginning May 1, 2023, and will feature world-renowned speakers and experts in the field of data warehousing.

The World Wide Data Vault Consortium is a community of professionals who specialize in data warehousing, with a focus on the Data Vault 2.0 methodology. Hosted by DataVaultAlliance, the conference will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to learn about the latest advancements in data warehousing, including cloud-based data solutions, big data processing, and machine learning. Speakers will include industry experts, academics, and practitioners, who will share their knowledge and experience with attendees.

"We are thrilled to host the 2023 WWDVC conference in Stowe, VT," said Sanjay Pande, Co-Founder of the DataVaultAlliance. "This is an excellent opportunity for professionals in the field of data warehousing to come together, share knowledge and ideas, and of course, have a great time. We look forward to a fantastic conference."

In addition to the conference sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to network with peers and sponsors, attend workshops, and participate in social events. The conference venue, Stoweflake Mountain Resort and Spa, is set in the beautiful mountains of Vermont, offering a picturesque backdrop for the conference.

Registration for the WWDVC 2023 conference remains open, however spots are extremely limited. For more information about the conference and to register, visit the WWDVC website at www.wwdvc.com.

About DataVaultAlliance:
DataVaultAlliance is an organization that sets and upholds the standards for the Data Vault 2.0 Methodology. They provide education, training, and resources to ensure Data Vaults Done Right, Everywhere, Every Time™. For more information, visit www.datavaultalliance.com

