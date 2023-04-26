Global Automotive Shock Absorber Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2033): Growing at a CAGR of 5.2% Yearly

Automotive Shock Absorber Market

According to Persistence Market Research, the global automotive shock absorber market will be valued at USD 17.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 24.8 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. This market is primarily driven by the increasing global demand for passenger and commercial vehicles and the need for ride comfort and vehicle stability.

By using shock absorbers for cars, shock and vibration are reduced while driving. They are an important component of the suspension system and contribute to a smooth and comfortable ride for the passengers. The automotive shock absorber market has expanded rapidly in recent years and this trend is expected to continue. This study examines the current state of the market and factors affecting its expansion.

Market segmentation

The global Automotive Shock Absorber market is segmented in detail to cover all aspects of the market and provide complete market information to the readers.

Vehicles: passenger cars, LCV, HCV, motorcycle

Product type: hydraulic, gas filled

Sales channel: OEM, Aftermarket

Design: twin tube design, single tube design

Regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia Pacific, East Asia, MEA

Main players:

KYB Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Tenneco Inc., Hitachi Group, ThyssenKrupp AG, SHOWA Corporation, Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Group, BMW Group, ITT Corporation, Gabriel India Limited, Meritor, Inc., Endurance Complete Solutions

This report covers detailed analysis of the following:

market segment

Market dynamics

Market size

supply demand

Current trends/problems/challenges

Competitors and affiliates

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (USA, Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, Great Britain, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia and Oceania

The Automotive and Transportation division of PMR provides exclusive coverage and actionable insights about the automotive and transportation industry encompassing the automotive, aviation, shipping and marine, and railway sectors. Market findings and competition intelligence of OEM, aftermarket, services, and technology landscape have helped numerous industry stakeholders’ right from automakers, component manufacturers, channel partners, and service providers in taking informed decisions and keeping them up-to-date with market behavior.