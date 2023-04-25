CN Announces Election of Directors

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced that the director nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 7, 2023, were elected as directors of CN. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at CN’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“Meeting”) on April 25, 2023 via online webcast are set out below.



Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following 11 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of CN:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Shauneen Bruder 507,003,865 99.15 % 4,332,559 0.85 % Jo-ann dePass Olsovsky 503,153,373 98.40 % 8,183,051 1.60 % David Freeman 510,655,708 99.87 % 680,766 0.13 % Denise Gray 508,625,951 99.47 % 2,710,523 0.53 % Justin M. Howell 508,424,824 99.43 % 2,911,650 0.57 % Susan C. Jones 510,308,305 99.80 % 1,028,169 0.20 % Robert Knight 510,158,956 99.77 % 1,177,518 0.23 % Michel Letellier 509,646,443 99.67 % 1,690,031 0.33 % Margaret A. McKenzie 506,091,465 98.97 % 5,244,509 1.03 % Al Monaco 510,368,285 99.81 % 968,189 0.19 % Tracy Robinson 510,785,729 99.89 % 550,745 0.11 %

Shauneen Bruder was unanimously re-elected by the board of directors as board chair. Ms. Bruder is a Corporate Director and retired Executive Vice-President, Operations at the Royal Bank of Canada.

Biographical information on all directors is available at https://www.cn.ca/en/investors/regulatory-filings/

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 25, 2023 will be filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

Meeting Questions

Any questions related to the Meeting that were not answered during the Meeting due to time constraints will be posted online and answered at https://www.cn.ca/en/events/2023/04/agm-2023 . The questions and answers will remain available until one week after the Meeting.

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. CN’s network connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.