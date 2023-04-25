Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,449 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,135 in the last 365 days.

Advisory: Fortis Inc. To Hold Teleconference on May 3 to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Results and Hold Annual Meeting on May 4

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") FTS will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. A teleconference and webcast will be held the same day at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern). David Hutchens, President and Chief Executive Officer and Jocelyn Perry, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will discuss the Corporation's first quarter financial results.

Shareholders, analysts, members of the media and other interested parties in North America are invited to participate by calling 1.888.886.7786. International participants may participate by calling 1.416.764.8658. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. No passcode is required.

A live and archived audio webcast of the teleconference will be available on the Corporation's website, www.fortisinc.com. A replay of the teleconference will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call until June 3, 2023. Please call 1.877.674.7070 or 1.416.764.8692 and enter passcode 430311#.

Fortis will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern), 10:30 a.m. (Newfoundland), in-person and online. Shareholders can attend the meeting in person at the St. John's Convention Centre, 50 New Gower Street, St. John's, NL. A link to the virtual platform and how to participate will be available on the Corporation's website, www.fortisinc.com/investor-relations/2023-annual-meeting/. Participants will be able to submit questions for management during the Q&A portion of the webcast.

About Fortis
Fortis is a well-diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry, with 2022 revenue of $11 billion and total assets of $64 billion as at December 31, 2022. The Corporation's 9,200 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com, www.sedar.com, or www.sec.gov.

A .pdf version of this press release is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/53cbc670-fb5d-4280-bd70-09d8d7ffbae1 

For further information contact

Investor Enquiries:
Ms. Stephanie Amaimo
Vice President, Investor Relations
Fortis Inc.
248.946.3572
investorrelations@fortisinc.com 		Media Enquiries:
Ms. Karen McCarthy
Vice President, Communications & Government Relations
Fortis Inc.
709.737.5323
media@fortisinc.com

You just read:

Advisory: Fortis Inc. To Hold Teleconference on May 3 to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Results and Hold Annual Meeting on May 4

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more