Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore Calls for Special Election in State Senate District 1

RHODE ISLAND, April 25 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore today called for a special election to be held in State Senate District 1.

The special election will fill the seat left vacant by the passing of the Honorable Maryellen Goodwin on April 15, 2023.

Secretary Amore sent a letter to the Providence Board of Canvassers requesting the election, pursuant to RI General Law § 17-3-6. The dates for the special election will be set by the State Board of Elections, pursuant to RI General Law § 17-7-5(7).

"The passing of the Honorable Maryellen Goodwin is a tremendous loss for Providence and the entire state of Rhode Island," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "Even under these sad circumstances, it is essential that the vacancy is filled in a timely manner to ensure continued representation of the voters of Senate District 1."

To learn more about elections in Rhode Island, register to vote, or check your registration status, visit vote.ri.gov.

