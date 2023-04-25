Firms shortlisted for Surrey Langley SkyTrain systems, track work contract

CANADA, April 25 - Three pre-qualified teams have advanced to the request for proposals (RFP) stage to design, build and install the electrical systems and trackwork for the Surrey Langley SkyTrain.

As part of the competitive selection process for the project, a request for qualifications (RFQ) for the systems and trackwork was posted on the BC Bid website in November 2022 and closed in January 2023. After a thorough evaluation of the submissions, the teams invited to participate in the RFP stage are:

Transit Integrators BC

Graham Infrastructure LP

SNC-Lavalin Major Projects Inc.

SNC-Lavalin Inc.

Western Pacific Enterprises Ltd.

Surrey Langley SkyTrain Connectors

Aecon Infrastructure Management Inc.

SICE Canada Inc.

Parsons Inc.

Kiewit Infrastructure BC ULC

Kiewit Infrastructure BC ULC

Mass. Electric Construction Canada Co.

Mass. Electric Construction Co.

The contract includes the design and installation of the SkyTrain track work, as well as the design, installation and integration of electrical systems, such as power, telecommunications and automatic train control.

The Province anticipates the preferred proponent will be announced in early 2024.

The Surrey Langley SkyTrain project is a 16-kilometre extension of the Expo Line from King George Station to Langley City Centre, the first rapid transit expansion south of the Fraser River in more than 30 years.

Once complete, the project will provide high-quality and low-cost transportation for people in Surrey, Langley and throughout Metro Vancouver. Major construction on the Surrey Langley SkyTrain is expected to begin in 2024.

Scheduled for completion in 2028, the Surrey Langley SkyTrain is being delivered through three separate contracts for the guideway, stations, and systems and trackwork.

In January 2023, the RFP for the first contract to build the elevated guideway, roadworks and utilities, as well as cycling and pedestrian paths along the extension, was issued to two shortlisted teams. The contract award is expected in fall 2023.

The second RFP, announcing the firms shortlisted to design and build eight new stations for the Surrey Langley SkyTrain, as well as cycling and walking paths around the new stations, was posted in March 2023. The contract award is anticipated in late 2023.