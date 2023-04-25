GCC Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC*), a leading supplier and producer of cement and concrete in the United States and Mexico, today announced its results for the first quarter of 2023.



Q1 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

Consolidated net sales increased 17.9% year-on-year, to US$243.9 million

U.S. sales grew 9.5% as concrete volumes increased 27%

U.S. cement and concrete prices rose 20.6% and 5.6%, respectively

Mexico sales increased 33.8% reflecting an 11.1% and 11.2% increase in cement and concrete volumes, respectively

Mexico cement and concrete prices increased by 12.6% and 11.1%, respectively

EBITDA increased 15.5% to US$63 million with a 25.8% EBITDA margin

Cash and equivalents totaled US$807.7 million

Net leverage (net debt/EBITDA) ratio totaled -0.86x as of March 2023

Earnings per share increased 149.2% year-on-year, to US$0.0988

GCC repurchased shares in the net amount of US$6.3 million

KEY FIGURES (millions of dollars)

Q1 23 Q1 22 Q1 23 vs Q1 22 Net sales 243.9 206.9 17.9% Operating income before other expenses, net 40.2 31.4 28.0% EBITDA* 63.0 54.5 15.5% EBITDA margin 25.8% 26.4% Free cash flow** (17.4) (1.0) n.m. Net income 32.4 13.1 146.4% Earnings per share (US$) *** 0.0988 0.0396 149.2%

*EBITDA: Operating income before other expenses + depreciation and amortization

**Free cash flow before growth and strategic CapEx

***Earnings per share calculated based on average number of outstanding shares during the quarter

Enrique Escalante, GCC’s Chief Executive Officer, said “GCC delivered solid results for the first quarter despite significant weather disruptions in the US. We remained focused on operational excellence and pre-empting headwinds.”

Enrique continued, “Strong volume demand continues, and we’re leveraging all GCC facilities to ensure we’re deriving maximum benefits and strengthening our margins. We’re creating a more efficient and agile network to drive value in the years to come.”

ABOUT GCC

GCC is a leading supplier and producer of cement, concrete, aggregates and construction‐related services in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Company has an annual cement production capacity of 5.85 million metric tons.

Founded in 1941, the Company’s shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC*.

Forward Looking Statements

This earnings report may contain forward-looking statements. All statements that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “project” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, among others, changes in macroeconomic, political, legal, public health crises including COVID-19, governmental or business conditions in the markets where GCC operates; changes in interest rates, inflation rates and currency exchange rates; performance of the construction industry; and pricing, business strategy and other factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the beliefs, projections and estimates described herein. GCC assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release. Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

