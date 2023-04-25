Collagen Peptide & Gelatin Market to Cross USD 7.8 Bn Revenue, Globally by 2031, Says Transparency Market Research

There were 2,460 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,080 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global collagen peptide and gelatin market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5% by 2031. As per Transparency Market Research’s findings, a valuation of USD 7.8 billion is expected in 2031. The industry experienced a Y-o-Y growth worth over 10% since 2021.
Globally, the incidence of diabetes is increasing rapidly. The World Health Organization estimates that there was a 3% increase in diabetes mortality between 2000 and 2019. In addition, over 500 million people were living with diabetes in the age group of 20 to 79 years. This number is expected to reach 643 million by 2030. Consequently, the number of treatment procedures is rising, of which administering collagen-based supplements is one alternative.
It is crucial that diabetics maintain stable blood sugar to avoid unhealthy energy spikes and to prevent long-term damage to blood vessels and other organs such as the heart, liver, and kidneys. Studies demonstrate that blood sugar and blood insulin levels remain more stable in diabetics who consume protein with carbohydrates, compared to just carbs. Additionally, gelatin and collagen have been shown to help stabilize blood sugar levels more effectively than some proteins.
Collagen peptides and gelatin are also being utilized to enhance drug delivery systems. Prominent collagen applications in this regard include collagen sponges, shields, liposomes, nanoparticles, and microspheres. Out of all these, liposomes are most preferred, given their ability to encapsulate both hydrophilic and lipophilic drugs, protecting them from degradation. In addition, they improve absorption rates and can function as an effective solubilizing matrix.
Key Takeaways from the Market Report
Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market: Prominent Drivers and Trends
Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market: Regional Analysis
Competitive Landscape
Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global collagen peptide and gelatin market report:
From new product developments to seeking regulatory approvals and strategic collaborations, the aforementioned players are widening their outreach. Some specific developments are as follows:
Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market: Key Segments
Product Type
Source
Application
Region
